The state government announced that students appearing for third language subjects in this year’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be awarded marks instead of grades, a day after a high court directive blocked the state’s last-minute shift in evaluation policy.

Third language papers in SSLC 2026 in Karnataka will be marked, not graded

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School education and literacy minister Madhu Bangarappa said the government would comply with the ruling for the current academic year but may seek legal approval to introduce a grading system in the future. “In order to reduce the burden on students, it was decided to give only grades for the third language in SSLC examinations. But the court was in favour of marks. So, the government will abide by it,” he said.

On Tuesday, the high court ordered that students must be assessed under the system in place at the commencement of the academic year, rejecting the government’s attempt to revise its earlier order.

The state had sought a review of the court’s April 15 directive, which emphasised that evaluation norms could not be altered midway.

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{{^usCountry}} The dispute arose after the government announced, just days before the third language exam, that it would replace marks with a grading system that would not count toward overall scores. The move reportedly led to confusion among students and parents across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dispute arose after the government announced, just days before the third language exam, that it would replace marks with a grading system that would not count toward overall scores. The move reportedly led to confusion among students and parents across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adding to the uncertainty, the government had issued “draft rules” on April 10 to amend the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board Act, 1966, but these were not formally notified, leaving the proposed changes without legal standing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to the uncertainty, the government had issued “draft rules” on April 10 to amend the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board Act, 1966, but these were not formally notified, leaving the proposed changes without legal standing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three students from Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts challenged the decision in court on April 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three students from Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts challenged the decision in court on April 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During hearings on April 15, the state’s counsel assured the court that evaluation would proceed under the existing marking system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During hearings on April 15, the state’s counsel assured the court that evaluation would proceed under the existing marking system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In its latest order, the high court reiterated that the proposed grading system could not be implemented for the 2025–26 academic session without a completed legal framework. It underscored that the “rules of the game” must remain consistent throughout the academic year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its latest order, the high court reiterated that the proposed grading system could not be implemented for the 2025–26 academic session without a completed legal framework. It underscored that the “rules of the game” must remain consistent throughout the academic year. {{/usCountry}}

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The court also noted that the only officially notified guidelines in force were those issued through a circular dated October 28, 2025, which required the awarding of marks.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty argued that the proposed change was intended to address a recurring issue, where students were held back in Class 10 due to failure in the third language. The court, however, maintained that procedural fairness could not be compromised.

Bangarappa said the SSLC results, which have been delayed due to the court’s direction, would be announced soon. He also expressed confidence that outcomes this year would show improvement, citing recent second pre-university examination results.

“Over 30,000 students had failed in all subjects last year. But this time only 1,777 students have failed in all subjects. Teachers, parents are responsible for good results in SSLC examinations,” he said.

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The minister added that the government would consider approaching the court again next year to seek permission for a grading system in the third language.

The comes as the Governor’s office has sought a review of the proposal after receiving a representation raising concerns, asking the state administration to examine the issue from academic and administrative perspectives and consult relevant authorities.

The Governor’s office, in its communication on April 5, sought a detailed examination of the concerns raised. The letter called for a review of the policy from both academic and administrative perspectives and directed officials to consult the Department of School Education and other authorities before taking further steps.

However, Madhu Bangarappa said the decision was based on student performance trends. In 2024–25, 1.46 lakh of the 1.64 lakh students who failed the SSLC examination had not cleared the third language paper.

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The revised system applies to several languages, including Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu and Marathi. Data from the current academic year shows that 7,52,398 of 8,07,962 students have opted for Hindi as their third language.

The issue has added to a wider debate over language policy in Karnataka, with Kannada groups raising concerns about the role of Hindi in education. The Kannada Development Authority and the State Education Policy Commission recommended moving towards a two-language system, a proposal that remains unimplemented.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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