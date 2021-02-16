Third Scorpene class submarine delivered to Indian Navy

The Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL) on Monday delivered the third Scorpene-class submarine to the navy after two years of sea trials. The submarine was launched in January 2018 for sea trials and will be commissioned as INS Karanj, said a naval officer.

MDL chairman and managing director Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad (retired) and Rear Admiral B Sivakumar, Western Naval Command’s chief of staff officer (technical), signed the acceptance document.

INS Karanj is India’s third of the six Scorpene-class submarines with superior stealth and combat capabilities. The diesel-electric attack submarine has been built under MDL’s Project-75 in collaboration with a French firm.

The first such submarine INS Kalvari was launched in October 2015 and commissioned in December 2017, five years behind the schedule. The second, INS Khanderi, was launched in January 2017 for sea trials and commissioned in September 2019. INS Vela was launched in May 2019 and is undergoing sea trials. INS Vagir was launched in November 2020 and is also undergoing sea trials. The sixth submarine INS Vagsheer is at the stage of outfitting.

Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious missions like anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare as well as intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance, etc.

They are designed to operate in all theatres, with means provided to ensure interoperability.

The state-of-the-art technology utilised for the construction of Scorpene class submarines has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape, and the ability to launch an attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons. The attack can be mounted with both torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles, at the same time as underwater or on the surface.

The stealth of this strong platform is enhanced by the special attention given to various signatures. These stealth features give it invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines.

“Two SSK submarines built by MDL in 1992 and 1994 are still in service after more than 25 years, a clear testimony of MDL’s quality of construction. MDL has also achieved expertise in submarine refits by successfully executing the medium Refit-cum-Upgradation of all the four SSK class submarines of the Indian Navy. It is presently carrying out the Medium Refit and Life Certification of INS Shishumar, the first SSK submarine,” said an MDL statement.

“MDL has always been at the forefront of the nation’s progressive indigenous warship building programme. With the construction of the Leander and Godavari class frigates, Khukri class Corvettes, Missile Boats, Delhi and Kolkata class destroyers, Shivalik class Stealth Frigates, the SSK submarines and the Scorpene submarine under its belt, the history of modern day MDL almost maps the history of indigenous warship building in India.”