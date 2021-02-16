IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Third Scorpene class submarine delivered to Indian Navy
The submarine will be commissioned as INS Karanj. (Sourced)
The submarine will be commissioned as INS Karanj. (Sourced)
india news

Third Scorpene class submarine delivered to Indian Navy

The submarine was launched in January 2018 for sea trials and will be commissioned as INS Karanj, said a naval officer
READ FULL STORY
By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:04 AM IST

The Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL) on Monday delivered the third Scorpene-class submarine to the navy after two years of sea trials. The submarine was launched in January 2018 for sea trials and will be commissioned as INS Karanj, said a naval officer.

MDL chairman and managing director Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad (retired) and Rear Admiral B Sivakumar, Western Naval Command’s chief of staff officer (technical), signed the acceptance document.

INS Karanj is India’s third of the six Scorpene-class submarines with superior stealth and combat capabilities. The diesel-electric attack submarine has been built under MDL’s Project-75 in collaboration with a French firm.

Also Read | INS Viraat’s dismantling to be kept on hold, says Supreme Court to owner

The first such submarine INS Kalvari was launched in October 2015 and commissioned in December 2017, five years behind the schedule. The second, INS Khanderi, was launched in January 2017 for sea trials and commissioned in September 2019. INS Vela was launched in May 2019 and is undergoing sea trials. INS Vagir was launched in November 2020 and is also undergoing sea trials. The sixth submarine INS Vagsheer is at the stage of outfitting.

Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious missions like anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare as well as intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance, etc.

Also Read | Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years

They are designed to operate in all theatres, with means provided to ensure interoperability.

The state-of-the-art technology utilised for the construction of Scorpene class submarines has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape, and the ability to launch an attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons. The attack can be mounted with both torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles, at the same time as underwater or on the surface.

The stealth of this strong platform is enhanced by the special attention given to various signatures. These stealth features give it invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines.

“Two SSK submarines built by MDL in 1992 and 1994 are still in service after more than 25 years, a clear testimony of MDL’s quality of construction. MDL has also achieved expertise in submarine refits by successfully executing the medium Refit-cum-Upgradation of all the four SSK class submarines of the Indian Navy. It is presently carrying out the Medium Refit and Life Certification of INS Shishumar, the first SSK submarine,” said an MDL statement.

“MDL has always been at the forefront of the nation’s progressive indigenous warship building programme. With the construction of the Leander and Godavari class frigates, Khukri class Corvettes, Missile Boats, Delhi and Kolkata class destroyers, Shivalik class Stealth Frigates, the SSK submarines and the Scorpene submarine under its belt, the history of modern day MDL almost maps the history of indigenous warship building in India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The washed away Tapovan hydel power project plant in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)
The washed away Tapovan hydel power project plant in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)
india news

Chamoli glacier burst: NTPC to give 20 lakh compensation to victims’ kin

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:16 AM IST
NTPC said a dedicated taskforce has been working on the modalities including collating necessary information with regard to every missing worker and liaisoning with district administration to fast-track compensation distribution
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move is a massive step in the vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move is a massive step in the vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (File photo)
india news

Govt liberalises mapping: Key things to know about the move

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The govt has allowed private companies to conduct surveying and mapping without prior approvals and sharing the data for various everyday applications, from logistics and transport to road safety and e-commerce
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visitors at Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo after it reopened following the Covid-19 closure at Byculla, Mumbai, on February 15. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
Visitors at Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo after it reopened following the Covid-19 closure at Byculla, Mumbai, on February 15. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
india news

Maharashtra sees spike Covid-19 cases: Here’s what we know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:44 AM IST
The spike is particularly noticeable in Mumbai and surrounding areas two weeks after the local trains, considered the lifeline of the city, were restarted for the general public from February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. (HT file photo )
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. (HT file photo )
india news

President Kovind extends greeting on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Aside from President Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of the country on the festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
india news

Reconsider decision on online civic body meetings: Bombay HC to state

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:31 AM IST
The HC issued the directions while hearing two petitions filed by councillors of Thane Municipal Corporation against the decision and asked them to inform the court before the next hearing on February 23
READ FULL STORY
Close
India started the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16.(Representative Photo/Reuters)
India started the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16.(Representative Photo/Reuters)
india news

Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 9,121; 81 fresh fatalities recorded in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that about 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in different clinical trial stages and may be available in the coming months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India sent $755 million more in exports to the US during the first half of this year as a result of the trade war waged by President Donald Trump against China, according to the trade arm of the UN.(Bloomberg)
India sent $755 million more in exports to the US during the first half of this year as a result of the trade war waged by President Donald Trump against China, according to the trade arm of the UN.(Bloomberg)
india news

India's exports up 6.16 pc in January

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Aside from the exports, the trade deficit for January 2021 was estimated at USD 14.54 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The submarine will be commissioned as INS Karanj. (Sourced)
The submarine will be commissioned as INS Karanj. (Sourced)
india news

Third Scorpene class submarine delivered to Indian Navy

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The submarine was launched in January 2018 for sea trials and will be commissioned as INS Karanj, said a naval officer
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with the National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in the Chamoli district for the past 10 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Amal KS/HT photo)
Representational Image. (Amal KS/HT photo)
india news

Low turnout for 9th round of Covid-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Only 69,742 health workers (27.51 %) out of the targeted 253,538 were given Covid-19 vaccines in the ninth round of the vaccination campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Monday at 1,537 vaccination centres till 5 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Petrol price inches closer to 90-mark in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT archive)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT archive)
india news

Names of those involved in illegal liquor trade to be displayed in Bihar: CM

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Nitish Kumar issued the order at a review of prohibition, excise and registration department’s working on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Kangana Ranaut.(HT)
File photo of Kangana Ranaut.(HT)
india news

Kangana seeks quashing of FIR, tells court her tweets did not incite violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:45 AM IST
In October last year, Kangana Ranaut and her sister were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their social media posts and other remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the statue of king Suheldev.
PM Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the statue of king Suheldev.
india news

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for king Suheldev's statue in Uttar Pradesh

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Rajbhar community members, who consider Suheldev as their icon, constitute a significant percentage of the Purvanchal population and are regarded as a politically dominant force to reckon with in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:33 AM IST
It will have representatives from major financial institutions, funds, concessionaires and contractors, consultants and subject matter experts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP