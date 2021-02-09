IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years
Indian army's women soldiers patrol Sadhna Pass in Kupwara district. (PTI File)
Indian army's women soldiers patrol Sadhna Pass in Kupwara district. (PTI File)
india news

Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years

Excluding the medical wing in which women have been serving for decades, the army accounts for 6,807 women officers, the air force 1,607 and the navy 704 women officers
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:36 AM IST

The headcount of women in the military has increased almost three-fold over the last six years, with more avenues being opened for them at a steady pace, latest government figures showed. There are 9,118 women currently serving the army, navy and air force, with the services giving them more opportunities to boost career progression, the government told Parliament on Monday.

The headcount of women officers in the armed forces hovered around 3,000 in 2014-15.

Since then, the government has taken a raft of measures to empower women, including allowing them to fly fighter planes, naval aircraft and giving them permanent commission in different branches.

Excluding the medical wing in which women have been serving for decades, the army accounts for 6,807 women officers, the air force 1,607 and the navy 704 women officers. In percentage terms, women still form a small part of the military—0.56% of the army, 1.08% of the air force and 6.5% of the navy.

Also Read | Army prepared to take on the security challenges, says top general

There has been an increase in the number of women personnel in the armed forces (excluding medical, dental and nursing cadres) in 2020 compared to the previous year, minister of state for defence Shripad Naik told Rajya Sabha. He added that the government has sanctioned 1,700 posts for women in Corps of Military Police (CMP) in the non-officer cadre. The CMP is the first cadre to induct women in the non-officer rank.

One of the turning points for women in the military came in 2015 when the IAF decided to induct them into the fighter stream. The navy has also opened more avenues for women in recent years—the first naval women were inducted as pilots of maritime reconnaissance aircraft in 2016.

Warships, tanks and combat positions in infantry are still no-go zones for women, who were allowed to join the armed forces outside the medical stream for the first time in 1992.

The armed forces began inducting women by granting them short-service commission for five to 10 years before the government came out with a new policy in 2008 to give them permanent commission in a few arms and services. The number of arms and services in which women are now being granted permanent commission has gone up.

Last November, almost 70% of women officers who were considered for permanent commission in the army by a special selection board were selected to serve a full term in the army.

Of the 615 women considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit for the role.

The board was convened months after the government issued a formal order in July 2020 granting permanent commission to women following a Supreme Court verdict. The government’s July 23, 2020 order specified grant of permanent commission to women officers in 10 streams—Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

The Supreme Court in February 2020 ruled that women be considered for command roles and that all women officers were entitled to permanent commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Tamil Nadu set to create state’s 5th tiger reserve

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:49 AM IST
The Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve will span the forests of Megamalai wildlife sanctuary and Srivilliputhur grizzled squirrel wildlife sanctuary
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden. (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden. (REUTERS)
india news

PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden: What we know so far

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:47 AM IST
The phone conversation between the two leaders was part of the formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership that began last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian police officers get themselves photographed after getting vaccinated at a selfie point erected to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccination at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
Indian police officers get themselves photographed after getting vaccinated at a selfie point erected to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccination at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

India records 9,110 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths; tally over 10.8 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:47 AM IST
The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 10,548,521 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 97.24%. There are 143,625 active cases of coronavirus disease in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament. (File photo)
india news

PM’s response to RS debate on vote of thanks: Key takeaways

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Defending the farm laws, PM Modi touted their benefits, particularly for small and marginal farmers, and reiterated the government’s commitment to modernising agricultural markets and retaining the MSP-based procurement regime
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian army's women soldiers patrol Sadhna Pass in Kupwara district. (PTI File)
Indian army's women soldiers patrol Sadhna Pass in Kupwara district. (PTI File)
india news

Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Excluding the medical wing in which women have been serving for decades, the army accounts for 6,807 women officers, the air force 1,607 and the navy 704 women officers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidhu was seen among the protesters in the many video clips and photographs which showed protesters clashing with the security personnel and hoisting the religious flag on the Red Fort.(HT Photo)
Sidhu was seen among the protesters in the many video clips and photographs which showed protesters clashing with the security personnel and hoisting the religious flag on the Red Fort.(HT Photo)
india news

Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested: Delhi Police

By HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Last week, the Delhi Police has announced cash rewards of 600,000 for information leading to the arrest of eight suspects, including Sidhu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nanda Devi glacier and the extent of depression in the ablation zone. (Sourced)
Nanda Devi glacier and the extent of depression in the ablation zone. (Sourced)
india news

Uttarakhand: Underground glacial lake led to flash floods, says IISc analysis

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:18 AM IST
This underground lake has a capacity to store 4.5 million cubic metres of water. The lower part of the ablation zone is also receiving a significant amount of water from a tributary glacier, scientists said
READ FULL STORY
Close
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on February 8. (ANI)
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on February 8. (ANI)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know about region’s worst disaster in 8 yrs

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:12 AM IST
The surging waters on Sunday washed away homes, damaged two major dams, cut off 13 villages, and snapped crucial road links and bridges that connect far-flung areas in the Himalayan region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Covid deaths 15-20 times higher in patients with comorbidities: ICMR

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, or lung- or heart-related diseases increase death and ICU admission risk by almost 15-20 times, say experts, highlighting the need for taking the vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unions say that the issue of MSP remains a big concern for the farmers in Purvanchal.(HT_PRINT)
Unions say that the issue of MSP remains a big concern for the farmers in Purvanchal.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Farmers unions to widen protest against farm laws with panchayats in Purvanchal

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Samyukt Kisan Morcha has taken the decision to hold kisan maha panchayats in Purvanchal to mobilise farmers to join the ongoing movement against the three agriculture reform laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. (Reuters)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. (Reuters)
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir and all

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home minister Amit Shah. (File photo)
Home minister Amit Shah. (File photo)
india news

Get acquainted with foreign funding Act to help NGOs: Home ministry to CAs

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:37 AM IST
CAs have particularly been asked to verify whether the associations are eligible to receive foreign contribution; and assist in properly preparing and maintaining the prescribed books of accounts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Northwestern India records dense fog, gradual rise in temp expected

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:28 AM IST
A fresh feeble western disturbance was also likely to impact Western Himalayas and cause isolated rainfall or snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
india news

LIVE: Actor Deep Sidhu, key accused in Jan 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than 70 days.
READ FULL STORY
The notice issued by a Chhattisgarh police officer asking some panchayat representatives to move to safer areas due to Maoist violence has raised eyebrows.(FILE PHOTO/Representational image)
The notice issued by a Chhattisgarh police officer asking some panchayat representatives to move to safer areas due to Maoist violence has raised eyebrows.(FILE PHOTO/Representational image)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Police 'notice' to panchayat representatives to move to safer area

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Manpur is considered a severely affected Maoist area in Rajnandgaon district of the state which comes under the CPI (Maoist) designated MMC zone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP