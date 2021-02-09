Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years
The headcount of women in the military has increased almost three-fold over the last six years, with more avenues being opened for them at a steady pace, latest government figures showed. There are 9,118 women currently serving the army, navy and air force, with the services giving them more opportunities to boost career progression, the government told Parliament on Monday.
The headcount of women officers in the armed forces hovered around 3,000 in 2014-15.
Since then, the government has taken a raft of measures to empower women, including allowing them to fly fighter planes, naval aircraft and giving them permanent commission in different branches.
Excluding the medical wing in which women have been serving for decades, the army accounts for 6,807 women officers, the air force 1,607 and the navy 704 women officers. In percentage terms, women still form a small part of the military—0.56% of the army, 1.08% of the air force and 6.5% of the navy.
Also Read | Army prepared to take on the security challenges, says top general
There has been an increase in the number of women personnel in the armed forces (excluding medical, dental and nursing cadres) in 2020 compared to the previous year, minister of state for defence Shripad Naik told Rajya Sabha. He added that the government has sanctioned 1,700 posts for women in Corps of Military Police (CMP) in the non-officer cadre. The CMP is the first cadre to induct women in the non-officer rank.
One of the turning points for women in the military came in 2015 when the IAF decided to induct them into the fighter stream. The navy has also opened more avenues for women in recent years—the first naval women were inducted as pilots of maritime reconnaissance aircraft in 2016.
Warships, tanks and combat positions in infantry are still no-go zones for women, who were allowed to join the armed forces outside the medical stream for the first time in 1992.
The armed forces began inducting women by granting them short-service commission for five to 10 years before the government came out with a new policy in 2008 to give them permanent commission in a few arms and services. The number of arms and services in which women are now being granted permanent commission has gone up.
Last November, almost 70% of women officers who were considered for permanent commission in the army by a special selection board were selected to serve a full term in the army.
Of the 615 women considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit for the role.
The board was convened months after the government issued a formal order in July 2020 granting permanent commission to women following a Supreme Court verdict. The government’s July 23, 2020 order specified grant of permanent commission to women officers in 10 streams—Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).
The Supreme Court in February 2020 ruled that women be considered for command roles and that all women officers were entitled to permanent commission.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu set to create state’s 5th tiger reserve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden: What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 9,110 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths; tally over 10.8 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s response to RS debate on vote of thanks: Key takeaways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Underground glacial lake led to flash floods, says IISc analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know about region’s worst disaster in 8 yrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid deaths 15-20 times higher in patients with comorbidities: ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers unions to widen protest against farm laws with panchayats in Purvanchal
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha has taken the decision to hold kisan maha panchayats in Purvanchal to mobilise farmers to join the ongoing movement against the three agriculture reform laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir and all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get acquainted with foreign funding Act to help NGOs: Home ministry to CAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Northwestern India records dense fog, gradual rise in temp expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Actor Deep Sidhu, key accused in Jan 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi
Chhattisgarh: Police 'notice' to panchayat representatives to move to safer area
- Manpur is considered a severely affected Maoist area in Rajnandgaon district of the state which comes under the CPI (Maoist) designated MMC zone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox