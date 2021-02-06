Army prepared to take on the security challenges, says top general

Amid a spike in Pakistani drones dropping arms and digging of trans-border tunnels to push terrorists into Jammu & Kashmir, lieutenant general RP Singh, the general officer commanding-in-chief, Western Command, on Saturday said the army is well prepared to take on the security challenges.

Speaking at a ceremony to honour gallant soldiers at Mamun Cantonment in Punjab's Pathankot, he complimented formations and units of the Western Command for their excellent performance in all spheres of military activity during the preceding year.

Singh presided over the ceremony and felicitated 18 officers, three junior commissioned officers, 19 other ranks and four NOK with gallantry and distinguished service awards. The awards presented included 33 Sena Medals for gallantry, five Sena Medals for distinguished service, and six Vishisht Seva Medals.

The commander also bestowed Unit Appreciation Awards on 18 units for their outstanding performance.

He congratulated all the awardees and recipients of unit citations and commended all ranks for their selfless service and admirable devotion to duty. He asked all ranks to emulate the awardees and live up to the highest traditions and ethos of the army.