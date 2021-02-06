Army prepared to take on the security challenges, says top general
Amid a spike in Pakistani drones dropping arms and digging of trans-border tunnels to push terrorists into Jammu & Kashmir, lieutenant general RP Singh, the general officer commanding-in-chief, Western Command, on Saturday said the army is well prepared to take on the security challenges.
Speaking at a ceremony to honour gallant soldiers at Mamun Cantonment in Punjab's Pathankot, he complimented formations and units of the Western Command for their excellent performance in all spheres of military activity during the preceding year.
Singh presided over the ceremony and felicitated 18 officers, three junior commissioned officers, 19 other ranks and four NOK with gallantry and distinguished service awards. The awards presented included 33 Sena Medals for gallantry, five Sena Medals for distinguished service, and six Vishisht Seva Medals.
The commander also bestowed Unit Appreciation Awards on 18 units for their outstanding performance.
He congratulated all the awardees and recipients of unit citations and commended all ranks for their selfless service and admirable devotion to duty. He asked all ranks to emulate the awardees and live up to the highest traditions and ethos of the army.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some people are spreading confusion among farmers about MSP: Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Congress MP KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differently abled, but with an indomitable will
- Anant Vaishya of BR Ambedkar University, Kanpur has navigated all obstacles to develop an application ‘Gud Ka Saathi’ for sugarcane farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over ₹20 in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafed to buy 2L MT maize, 60K MT pulses in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre has 'time' till October 2 to repeal farm laws, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My goal to give job opportunities to 80% J&K youth in 5 years: LG
- L-G Manoj Sinha said that the youth is the most aware being on this planet with the potential to awaken humanity and it has a duty to persuade errant youth lost in conflicts world over to come back to mainstream.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: PAC, paramilitary forces deployed at state, national highways in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: Internet suspended again at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaking wet, sharing cup of tea: Bear Grylls posts ‘favourite’ pic with PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra poll panel chief orders minister’s house arrest for threatening officials
- The SEC directed that during confinement in his house, the minister would not be given access to media to ensure that he doesn't make possible inciteful utterances that will have an adverse impact on the ongoing panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine rounds of military talks held with China, talks to continue: S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No visible expression on ground': Jaishankar on India-China talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army prepared to take on the security challenges, says top general
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox