This 1943 question paper for class 5 asks students to calculate gold prices

A social media post shared by a retired IAS officer, Badri Lal Swarnkar showed questions involving commerce subjects in a class 5 question paper. The question paper which is from the year 1943 was shared widely on social media.

The question paper which was shared widely on social media.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, which featured the 80-yr-old question paper with 100 as the maximum score, had 10 questions related to accountancy and a duration of 2.5 hours. The paper for the “half yearly examination” also asked students to calculate gold prices and write business letters to enquire about market rates.

Sharing the post on Twitter, the retired IAS officer wrote, “Look at the standard of Class 5 papers in the half-yearly examination in 1943-44 in #India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon, the social media post amassed several likes, comments on Twitter.

“It's difficult to solve for today's 5 th or 7th std students..” wrote a netizen whereas another tweeted, "The last question is very interesting." These kinds of questions should be reintroduced into NEP."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A third responded saying, “It's fake. In the years 1943 - 44, our country was under British rule. And printing technology is not developed. How can we decide that the paper is olden days?”

What are your opinions on this?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}