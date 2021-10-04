This is 'killing rajya': Mamata attacks BJP over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which at least eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist, were killed. Condemning the incident, Banerjee said the BJP government doesn't believe in democracy and only wants autocracy.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. I have no words to condemn this incident. They (BJP government) don't believe in democracy, they only want autocracy. Is this 'Ram rajya'? No, this is 'killing rajya',” news agency ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

This came after many opposition leaders were detained on their way to the violence-hit district to meet the families of the victims. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was detained following a sit-in protest outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence in Lucknow, after he was not allowed to go to Lakhimpur.

Likewise, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was not given permission for his plane to land at the Lucknow airport.

Priyanka Vadra and other Congress leaders accompanying her, including Deepender Hooda, had reached the Lakhimpur border in the morning but were not allowed to meet the families of the farmers who died in the violence during a protest a day earlier.

On Sunday, Mamata had taken to Twitter to lash out at the BJP over the Lakhimpur incident. "I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of @BJP4India towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply. A delegation of 5 @AITCofficial MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support," Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.