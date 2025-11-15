'This is our mistake…': Farooq Abdullah on Nowgam police station blast

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called for a thorough and independent investigation into the Nowgam police station blast, saying that "mistakes" in the initial handling of the explosive may have contributed to the tragedy that claimed nine lives and damaged multiple residential structures. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah addresses the media at the Civil Secretariat(File image)

Speaking to ANI in Srinagar, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister criticised the manner in which the explosive material was dealt with by local authorities, stressing that those with proper expertise should have been consulted beforehand.

"This is our mistake, those who understand this explosive better, we should have talked to them first about how to deal with it instead of trying to handle it ourselves, you saw the result, nine people lost their lives. So much damage was caused to the houses there," he said.

Abdullah also linked the fallout of the Nowgam explosion to the atmosphere of suspicion that Kashmiri residents are currently facing across the country following the recent blast in Delhi.

"We haven't yet come out of the crisis in Delhi where fingers are being pointed at every Kashmiri. When will that day come when they will accept that we are Indians and we are not responsible for this, ask those who are responsible why these doctors had to take this path? What was the reason?" he remarked.

Calling for accountability, the JKNC chief argued that the circumstances leading to the blast, including the alleged involvement of individuals with medical backgrounds, demand a deeper probe. "There is a need for a thorough investigation and study of this," he said, urging authorities to establish responsibility and prevent similar incidents.

The Nowgam blast, which occurred during the handling of an explosive device inside the police station premises, is being probed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, stressed on Saturday that any speculation about the incident was unnecessary, as preliminary findings pointed to an inadvertent blast during a mandated forensic procedure.

An accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late Friday night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building. The injured were admitted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) in Srinagar for further treatment.

The DGP informed that nine individuals who lost their lives included one officer from the State Investigation Agency (SIA), three FSL personnel, two crime-scene photographers, two revenue officials who were assisting the Magistrate's team, and a tailor associated with the operation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said that the cause of the incident would be investigated in a massive accidental explosion that ripped through the Nowgam Police Station. The MHA attributed the highly unstable nature of the explosive material recovered during an ongoing terror module probe that was linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast that occurred on November 10, which killed 12 people.