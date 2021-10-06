'This is UP govt's permission': Rahul Gandhi finally allowed to leave airport

The Lucknow airport became the stage of dramatic developments on Wednesday afternoon following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's arrival at the airport. The Congress leader sat in a dharna along with Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as they were briefly stopped from coming out of the airport, Rahul Gandhi alleged.

After being stopped at the airport briefly, Rahul Gandhi was finally allowed to travel in his own vehicle, though the Uttar Pradesh Police initially insisted that the Congress delegation will have to travel accompanied by the UP Police.

"This is what UP government's permission looks like. Show them on your camera," Rahul Gandhi said as he got up from his airport seat and went towards the security personnel who did not move.

“We want to go in our car (to Lakhimpur Kheri) but they (police) want to take us in their vehicle. I asked them to let me go in my personnel vehicle. They're planning something. I'm sitting here,” he said. "Whenever I come to UP, I travel in my own car. But now they want to take me like a prisoner. I will sit here. There is no question of moving now," Rahul said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UP government had denied permission to Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpuri Kheri district. Later, the additional director general for law and order Prashant Kumar said the UP government permitted Congress delegation in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

"For some time now, the farmers are being attacked by the government. Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep, they are being murdered, the name of a BJP home minister and his son is coming up, but no action is being taken. The farmers of the country are being systematically attacked. The first attack was to reverse the land acquisition bill, the second was bringing the three farm bills and today systematically what rightfully belongs to farmers is being snatched away," Rahul Gandhi said earlier on Wednesday.