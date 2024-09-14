‘This is your failure’: Cong slams PM Modi over rise in terror incidents in J&K

The Congress on Saturday blamed the Narendra Modi government over the spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.



Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed there have been 25 terror attacks in the Union territory in 98 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for his third term.



"Huge claims were made that after August 2019, peace will be established in Jammu and Kashmir. I will not talk about the time since 2014 or 2019, but it has been 98 days since Modi was sworn in. In the last 98 days, there have been 25 terror strikes in J-K in which 21 security personnel were martyred, while 28 others were injured," PTI quoted Shrinate as saying at a press conference.



ALSO READ: 3 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter ahead of PM Modi's Kashmir visit



The Congress leader said that 15 citizens lost their lives while 47 sustained injuries in these terror attacks. "Who will answer for it? Jammu was peaceful, the insurgency had ended there, but now, we are again witnessing terror attacks in Jammu's Doda, Reasi, and other areas," she said.



Shrinate, while paying tributes to two Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in the gunbattle with terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar on Friday, said,"PM tweets on small issues, discovers new countries on the world map to travel to and wishes happy birthday to people, but since 2019, Modi has stopped sending tribute or sympathy messages."



"Our officers, and soldiers lost their lives, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were killed, but Modi has not uttered a single word to offer tributes or sympathies after 2019," she further claimed. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. (ANI file)

“Check his media and social media and see if he has even taken notice of one such attack. The least you can do is pay homage for the supreme sacrifices our force and police forces are making in J-K,” Shrinate said.



The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi chose not to do that "because you want to tell the world that everything is alright in J-K".

"No, it is not alright because militancy that had completely evaporated and vanished in Jammu, is back with a vengeance and what are you doing (about it)? This is your failure," she claimed.

PM Modi says terror 'breathing its last in J&K

Addressing an election rally in Doda for the upcoming assembly polls, Modi said terrorism is taking its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir. “We and you together will make Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of the country,” the prime minister said.



Elections in J&K will be held on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.



(With PTI inputs)