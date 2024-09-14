Terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter after 2 Army soldiers died in Kishtwar ahead of PM Modi's Kashmir visit today

At least one terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday, a day after the death of two Indian Army soldiers during an operation in Kishtwar. Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area, in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The operation which is still underway in the Chak Taper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district after a gunfight began on Friday night, reported news agency PTI.

The encounter broke out hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit the poll campaign trail in support of his party candidates on Saturday by addressing a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, amid tight security arrangements. This will be the first visit by a prime minister to Doda in the last 42 years.

Multi-tier security has been deployed across the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar, particularly around the venue, to ensure a peaceful and smooth conduct of the election rally, which will be held at the stadium in Doda town.

The Kashmir Zone Police in a post on X said, “Encounter has started at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job and further details shall follow.”

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said the joint operation between the forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police ensued after after receiving special intelligence about terrorists in the area.

A day before, two Indian Army soldiers were killed and two more were injured in an encounter in Kishtwar.

The police and the Army had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Naidgham area in the Chhatroo belt connecting Kishtwar with south Kashmir's Anantnag district when sepoy Arvind Singh and junior commissioned officer Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar were injured during a gun battle.

The two soldiers succumbed to their injuries soon after while the other two injured soldiers were airlifted to an Army hospital after preliminary treatment at a local hospital.

The White Knight Corps confirmed the deaths on X, saying, “GOC (General Officer Commanding) White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts; offer deepest condolences to the families.”

The vice-president of the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Sharma also added in a statement that the BJP was at fault for the state of terrorism, “The Congress strongly condemns the terrorist attack.... The BJP government has utterly failed to deal with terrorism, which has revived in the Jammu region after two decades.”