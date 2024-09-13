Four Army personnel injured in gunbattle with terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar

Four Indian Army soldiers were injured in gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday.



“Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in area Chatroo at #Kishtwar. A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hrs. In the ensuing firefight four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress,” the Indian Army posted on X. Four Army personnel have been injured in gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar.(Representational image/Indian Army)

ALSO READ: 'War-like stores': Arms, ammunition found in Kupwara before PM Modi's J&K visit

Anti-terror crackdown by forces

Two terrorists were eliminated in an encounter at Khandara Kathua by the security forces.

"Two terrorists were neutralised in the ongoing operation at Khandara Kathua by troops of the Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress," posted the Rising Star Corps, Indian Army on X.



The security forces recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, a US-made M4 carbine, a pistol, magazines, a machete, a mobile phone, a tarpaulin and other warlike stores from the neutralised terrorists.



The anti-terror crackdown continued through the day as the security forces busted a terror hideout at Surankote town in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Poonch district.

“On September 12, 2024, on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by Police/Army and CRPF in the general area of Chamerd Surankot in the wee hours,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"The area was cordoned off and the target area was searched. During the search, the security forces were fired upon by the hiding militants. However, the fire was retaliated by the security forces. Taking advantage of the thick forest cover, the militants managed to slip away. Additional forces have been pushed in, and the whole area is cordoned off," the statement added.

During the search, security forces busted a hideout and recovered some arms, ammunition and eatables," they said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation taken up.