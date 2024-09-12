'War-like stores': Arms, ammunition found in Kupwara before PM Narendra Modi's J&K visit for poll campaigns

Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area in the Keran sector in Kupwara district along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. A cache of arms ammunition and explosives including AK 47 rounds, hand grenades, RPG rounds, material for Improvised Explosive Devices and other war-like stores was recovered from the Keran sector of Kupwara.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in Keran Sector, Kupwara, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

The arms were recovered days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit Jammu and Kashmir to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the upcoming assembly election. Modi will visit the Union territory twice – first on September 14, followed by his second visit to on September 19.

Searches in the indicated area have led to the recovery of a very large cache of arms ammunition and explosives including AK 47 rounds, hand grenades, RPG rounds, material for Improvised Explosive Devices and other war-like stores, it said.

The Indian Army said the recovery is significant considering the prevailing security situation and upcoming events.

It is a shot in the arm for the security forces, the Army added.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, the Indian Army said.

In a post on X, the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army said, "Two Terrorists Neutralised in the Ongoing Operation at Khandara #Kathua by Troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress."

Earlier on Wednesday, BSF said that one of its personnel sustained injuries following an unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir near the International Border.

The BSF said in a statement that the unprovoked firing from across the border occurred around 2:35 am on Wednesday, and it was befittingly responded by its troops.

"One BSF personnel sustained injuries in the firing from the Pakistani side. Troops are on high alert," stated the BSF, which guards the India-Pakistan border.