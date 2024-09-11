3 days before PM visit, army guns down 2 terrorists in J&K’s Udhampur

Ahead of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s arrival in Doda for an election rally on Saturday, security forces killed two armed terrorists in a gunfight on Udhampur-Kathua border on Wednesday, said officials. With the killing of the two terrorists, the number of terrorists gunned down in Jammu region this year so far has now gone up to 10. (HT File)

In a post on X, the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army said, “Two Terrorists Neutralised in the Ongoing Operation at Khandara #Kathua by Troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress.”

An AK-47 assault rifle, a US-made M4 carbine, a pistol, magazines, a machete, a mobile phone, a tarpaulin and other warlike stores were recovered from the site of the encounter.

With the killing of the two terrorists, the number of terrorists gunned down in Jammu region this year so far has now gone up to 10. Meanwhile, 10 civilians have also been killed in various terror attacks while 55 people injured in Jammu region this year.

Starting June 9, when the PM and his council of ministers took oath, Jammu region had been rattled by terror attacks in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur and Kathua districts.

Earlier, people familiar with the matter said at least three to four terrorists were believed to be hiding in the jungles of Kadwah in Basantgarh area, located on Udhampur-Kathua border.

“Based on specific intelligence, an operation was launched in Kathua. Contact has been established at Kathua- Basantgarh border with the terrorists. Operation is under progress. Details being ascertained,” said defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal.

A police spokesman said based on specific intelligence about presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces in the area of Basantgarh police station.

“A contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides. The area has been cordoned and additional reinforcements have been rushed,” he said.

DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Mohammad Rayees Bhat said, “Three to four terrorists were believed to be hiding in the area. The searches are on.”

BSF jawan injured in Pak firing in Akhnoor

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured when Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked fire from across the border in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The unprovoked fire comes barely six days before the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18.

“On Wednesday around 2.35 am, an incident of unprovoked firing in Akhnoor area from across the border happened, which was befittingly responded by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pak firing,” a BSF spokesperson said adding that troops are on high alert.

On Tuesday, BSF Jammu Frontier IG DK Boora, who was on a visit to Bhaderwah, said counter-infiltration measures have been put in place along the borders to ensure that terrorists don’t infiltrate and disturb assembly elections.

A total of 24 assembly segments in south Kashmir and Chenab valley region of Jammu are going to polls in the first phase on September 18.

“The borders are completely secure. BSF in tandem with sister agencies, including police, have taken all necessary counter-infiltration measures. I want to assure everyone that no infiltration of terrorists from across the border will be allowed,” the IG added.