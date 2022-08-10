This UP restaurant serves special tricolour food menu to mark 75th Independence

A restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur introduced a special 'tricolour' menu to mark the 75th year of India’s independence in line with Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The dishes are aimed to represent the Indian flag colours and bring some colour and patriotism in the customers' lives.

Nitish Shukla, the restaurant operator, who brought these eye-appealing, lip-smacking dishes to his customers, said that his idea behind this was to do something different.

Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed various tricolour dishes that Nitish introduced as part of the Independence Day special menu.

"I come from an Army background, so we thought of doing something completely different this year. Our dishes are presented to the customers with a touch of our tricolour since this year we are celebrating the 75th year of Independence," he said.

Government announced the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign last month to celebrate the platinum jubilee of India's independence.

