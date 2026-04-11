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This village in UP's Barabanki has close links to Iran Revolution of 1979

Some residents of this village believe that the reason that Iran allowed Indian vessels to pass through Hormuz was India's cultural ties with Iran.  

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 04:22 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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A small Indian village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district holds a distinction of having historic ties to Iran. This village is an evidence of India's civilisational ties and a spiritual and cultural connection with Iran. This village, named Kintoor, is the ancestral home of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who led Iran's revolution of 1979 that toppled the monarchy led by the Pahlavi dynasty. Track updates on Iran US war

A man cleans a billboard featuring Iran's late supreme leaders Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L) and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (C) next to newly elected supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo for representation)(AFP)

Syed Ahmad Musavi Hindi, grandfather of Ayatollah Khomenei, was born in Kintoor village in 1790, but later migrated to Iran's Markaz province in a village called Khomein. Musavi Hindi settled in Khomein and the family lineage subsequently flourished there, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Also read: Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has severe, disfiguring wounds: Report

Musavi Hindi retained the suffix ‘Hindi’ in his name to honor his Indian heritage even after he settled in Iran.

Why did Syed Ahmad Musavi Hindi move to Iran?

According to reports Syed Ahmad Musavi Hindi was 40-years-old when he travelled to Iran via Iraq in 1830 with the Nawab of Awadh. This was a time when British rule was tightening its grip over undivided India. Probably weary of the colonial regime, Musavi Hindi settled permanently in Iran's Khomein village where his family grew to become highly influential in both religious and social spheres.

Another resident, Syed Nihar Ahmad Kazmi, belives that it was this cultural connection between India and Iran that Iran allowed Indians vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict and blockade of trade routes.

Also read: US, Iran officials to sit in separate rooms? Suspense over nature of Pak talks amid conflicting reports

"Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini has a direct connection to Kintoor. We have heard that Ayatollah Khamenei was a disciple of Ruhollah Khomeini. There was discrimination against women and alcoholism, so they led the revolution. India and Iran have had an old connection. They had to block the route because of the circumstances, but still they allowed the Indian-flagged ships to pass," Kazmi was quoted as saying.

Iran and the West Asia war

The Middle East plunged into crisis after US-Israel joint strikes targeted Iran on February 28 and Iran retaliated by attacking US facilities in the region. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a desciple of Ruhollah Khomeini, was assassinated in one of the first strikes while he was in his office. Protests broke out in several parts of the world and many Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir after Khamenei's death.

Even as US and Iran paused the fighting after six weeks and agreed for mediated talks in Pakistan, Khamenei's killing was one of the most devastating outcomes of the war.

With inputs from ANI

 
iran us iran war israel iran war ayatollah ali khamenei ayatollah ruhollah khomeini
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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