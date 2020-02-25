‘Those chanting pro-Pak slogans should be shot at sight’: Karnataka MLA

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 07:49 IST

After the Karnataka Agriculture minister called for a law to “shoot at sight” those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans in the country, another state lawmaker has raised a similar demand.

P Appachu Ranjan, an MLA from Kodagu district, said: “Already a woman has proclaimed Pakistan Zindabad at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru. In spite of staying in our country, eating our food and drinking our water (if they are doing this), those who chant such slogans should be shot at sight.”

The Kogadu MLA maintained that such people should not be provided with legal help.

“Please exile such elements to Pakistan so that they can go and live there. There should be no soft stance towards such people and I appeal that no lawyer should even represent those kind of elements in courts,” the MLA added.

Earlier, state agriculture minister BC Patil had called for law to “shoot at sight” those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans.

“In my opinion there is need for a law that has to be brought in India - Shoot at Sight law has to brought in India for those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans. It is very much needed,” Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.

Patil said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors.”

Meanwhile, a team of three lawyers from the state capital who had gone to Dharwad to represent three Kashmiri students charged with sedition came under attack from some locals who were protesting against them representing ‘anti-national’ elements.

It may be recalled that lawyers association of Hubli and Dharwad had passed a resolution saying none of the local lawyers would represent the students charged with sedition. So a team of lawyers had gone to Dharwad but had to escape under police protection as they were unable to file bail applications due to the agitation of some local elements who chanted slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Go Back’ against them leading to a tense atmosphere in and around the court premises.