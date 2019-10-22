‘Those who cast evil eye…’: Rajnath Singh issues warning to terrorists

india

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said the Indian Navy has ensured that attacks like 26/11 are not repeated by maintaining a strong vigil.

Singh, who was addressing the media at the Naval Commanders conference in New Delhi, said that India has never been offensive but the armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply.

“India has never even acquired even an inch of land by force, but our armed forces have the capability to give befitting reply to those who try to cast their evil eye on India,” Singh said.

The defence minister’s comments come amid tensions with Pakistan over ceasefire violations meant to assist infiltrators.

On Sunday, the Indian Army mounted an artillery attacked at least four terror camps and Pakistani military positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation to the ceasefire violations.

Around 6-10 Pakistani soldiers and about a dozen terrorists were killed in the firing in Neelam Valley opposite Tangdhar sector along the LoC, people familiar with the matter had said.

India’s counter-attack by India came after two Indian Army soldiers and a civilian were killed in Pakistani firing on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Army chief Bipin Rawat had briefed Rajnath Singh who congratulated the Indian Army for taking strong action against terrorists.

