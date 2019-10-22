e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

‘Those who cast evil eye…’: Rajnath Singh issues warning to terrorists

Rajnath Singh, who was addressing the media at the Naval Commanders conference in New Delhi, said that India has never been offensive but the armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the media in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the media in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said the Indian Navy has ensured that attacks like 26/11 are not repeated by maintaining a strong vigil.

Singh, who was addressing the media at the Naval Commanders conference in New Delhi, said that India has never been offensive but the armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply.

“India has never even acquired even an inch of land by force, but our armed forces have the capability to give befitting reply to those who try to cast their evil eye on India,” Singh said.

The defence minister’s comments come amid tensions with Pakistan over ceasefire violations meant to assist infiltrators.

On Sunday, the Indian Army mounted an artillery attacked at least four terror camps and Pakistani military positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation to the ceasefire violations.

Around 6-10 Pakistani soldiers and about a dozen terrorists were killed in the firing in Neelam Valley opposite Tangdhar sector along the LoC, people familiar with the matter had said.

India’s counter-attack by India came after two Indian Army soldiers and a civilian were killed in Pakistani firing on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Army chief Bipin Rawat had briefed Rajnath Singh who congratulated the Indian Army for taking strong action against terrorists.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 12:43 IST

tags
top news
‘India is proud’: PM Modi after meeting Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
‘India is proud’: PM Modi after meeting Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
‘Felt vulnerable’: US tourist bullied, duped of Rs 90,000 by touts in Delhi
‘Felt vulnerable’: US tourist bullied, duped of Rs 90,000 by touts in Delhi
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
India & US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal
India & US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News