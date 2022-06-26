‘Those who left, left for good': Aaditya Thackeray on Maharashtra crisis

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackera took a jibe at the rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde. "Looking at the last 2-4 days, it feels that those who left, left for good”, the Sena leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Invoking his father and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said that the entire country witnessed that the person who did the most impactful work during Covid-19 had to leave his official residence.

Referring to Eknath Shinde's rebel group named as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb', the junior Thackeray said that it is a fight between 'satya' (truth) and 'asatya' (lies).

Amid the massive political crisis in the western state, Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence Varsha bungalow on Wednesday and moved back to Matoshree - the residence of Thackeray family at Bandra in Mumbai - amid chants ‘Uddhav tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain’ (Uddhav, you go ahead, we are with you). His son, Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray, along with the chief minister's wife Rashmi Thackeray also left the Varsha bungalow.

In yet another emotional appeal on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray reassured his will to fight the rebellion. Stating that he has “left Varsha bungalow but not given up the will to fight”, the chief minister said that he does not hold any grudge against the deserters joining the rebel camp of Eknath Shinde.

The Shiv Sena is in a combative mode as the Eknath Shinde faction remains defiant. There have been reports of Shiv Sainiks vandalising the offices of rebel MLAs in Mumbai and Pune.

On Saturday, the Shiv Sena executive meet meeting in Mumbai witnessed the Thackeray family's pledge to stake their claim on the party. Sena MP Arvind Sawant moved a resolution saying “Shiv Sena and Balasaheb are two sides of the same coin and cannot be separated. Therefore, nobody except the party (Sena) can use Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray.”

The other Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress have stood with the Shiv Sena.