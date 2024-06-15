'Those who opposed Ram...': RSS leader makes U-turn after ‘BJP arrogance’ remark triggers row

After triggering a row with his remark that apparently linked BJP's Lok Sabha election performance with arrogance, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Friday evening sought to play down the controversy, saying those who opposed Lord Ram were defeated by those who restored the glory of the deity in Ayodhya. RSS leader Indresh Kumar(PTI file photo)

With 240 seats, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party after the Lok Sabha elections. The party has formed a government in alliance with its NDA partners.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The BJP's seats tally was 32 short of a simple majority, prompting the Opposition's claims that the masses voted against Narendra Modi's leadership.

For the first time since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advent in national politics, the BJP is dependent on its allies for a majority in the Lok Sabha.

Indresh Kumar had reportedly linked the party's subpar performance with "arrogance".

However, after the Congress took potshots at the BJP over the remark, Indresh Kumar appeared to have made a U-turn.

Also read: ‘Those who became arrogant stopped at 241 by Lord Ram’: RSS leader Indresh Kumar's dig at BJP

"The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power, those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told ANI.

The Congress won 99 seats. The Opposition's INDIA bloc registered better-than-expected performance with victory 234 seats.

Last week, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had apparently admonished the Modi government over violence in Manipur.

Also read: ‘Even PM Modi does not take RSS seriously’: Congress reacts to Indresh Kumar's remark

"Rahul had earlier stated that Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister after June 4 (Lok Sabha election results day). Kejriwal had said that the INDIA bloc will win specific number of seats. These are their announcements in their own political style...," Indresh Kumar said.

"I would only like to say that the country has moved forward from all these. They have set their new target and want to see themselves associated with the new leadership. The Lord has given the opportunity to PM Narendra Modi, BJP and the NDA to take the nation forward in full speed," he added.

With inputs from ANI