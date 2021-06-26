Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Thousands of farmers march against contentious laws, mark seven months of protests
india news

Thousands of farmers march against contentious laws, mark seven months of protests

Farmers' protest: The Chandigarh traffic police have also closed down as many as 13 entry and exit points in the city from 10am to 6pm as a precautionary measure. The Delhi police have deployed additional forces as well.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 01:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers along with their families and supporters take part in a protest march as they observe June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy' Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI)

Marking the completion of seven months of protests against three contentious agri-marketing laws passed by the central government, farmers all across the nation are marching towards the governor houses in their respective states to set up a demonstration seeking a repeal of the new farm laws. In photos shared by news agency ANI, a large number of farmers assembled in Haryana's Panchkula were seen marching towards the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, where they will submit a memorandum addressed to the President of India, meant to be sent through the governor.

The farmers' protest, which has yet to make a breakthrough, has been consistent with its single-minded demand to repeal the three farm laws, even though seven have passed since the movement began.

At the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders of the national capital Delhi, farmers have been camping since winter last year. They will be marking June 26 as "Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day", reported news agency PTI.

On the other hand, the Delhi Police has received inputs from intelligence agencies suggesting that the farmers' movement is likely to be sabotaged by Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The officials have sent a letter to the police and the central armed forces, warning that ISI proxies based in Pakistan may try to sabotage the farmers' movement by instigating security personnel deployed at the site. Based on these inputs, the Delhi Police has beefed up security measures and deployed additional forces in and around reported sites of disturbance.

The Chandigarh traffic police has also closed down as many as 13 entry and exit points in the city from 10am to 6pm as a precautionary measure. These are -- Mullanpur barrier, Zirakpur barrier, Sector 5/8 turn, Hirsa Singh Chowk, Sector 7/8 turn, Lake turn, Sector 7 residence cut opposite PRB, Golf turn, Gursagar Sahib turn, Maulijagran bridge, Housing Board near bridge, Kishangarh turn and Matour Barrier.

"The general public is advised not to use these routes and to stay at home except in case of any emergency," the traffic advisory read.

The farmers are demanding that three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

