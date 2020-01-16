Threat letter to Pragya Thakur says she insulted Mahatma Gandhi: Police

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:57 IST

The threatening letter that BJP MP Pragya Thakur received was sent by some unknown person who accused her of insulting Mahatma Gandhi and the former Mumbai’s Anti Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, said a police official familiar with the investigation.

The letter written in Urdu states that it was being sent by an Islamic organization from Pune and that its members had links in Syria, Dubai and Pakistan but no one would be able to trace them.

The officer who didn’t want to be named as he was not authorised to talk to media said, “Through the letter, the MP has been threatened with dire consequences and it has two different addresses over the envelope and in the letter raising suspicion that several names and the addresses mentioned were to mislead police in its investigation.”

He said, “The organisation’s name mentioned resembles that of an Islamic organisation based in Gujarat but it is involved in social welfare work. However, since the name has been mentioned the police will have to check the credentials of the organisation and question the office-bearers to know if they have any link with the letter. Similar is the case with the names mentioned. Police will make efforts to track these people if they really exist.”

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Bhopal Irshad Wali said, “The letter has been sent for a forensic examination. The contents can’t be disclosed to the media for the sake of confidentiality of the investigation. We are trying to track the person or organization that sent it. The security arrangements for the MP have been beefed up.”

Pragya Thakur filed a complaint with Kamla Nagar police station in Bhopal on Monday saying the threatening letter was sent to her in October but it was opened on Monday night. The envelope had a harmful chemical in it which caused a skin infection to her in her hands, she alleged.

State Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “Those behind the letter must be booked and punished but at the same time it’s also a pertinent question that does the MP being a public representative looks into people’s letters four months after receiving it?”