e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / India News / Threat letter to Pragya Thakur says she insulted Mahatma Gandhi: Police

Threat letter to Pragya Thakur says she insulted Mahatma Gandhi: Police

The letter written in Urdu states that it was being sent by an Islamic organization from Pune and that its members had links in Syria, Dubai and Pakistan but no one would be able to trace them.

india Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur filed a complaint with the police station in Bhopal on Monday.
BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur filed a complaint with the police station in Bhopal on Monday.(PTI File Photo)
         

The threatening letter that BJP MP Pragya Thakur received was sent by some unknown person who accused her of insulting Mahatma Gandhi and the former Mumbai’s Anti Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, said a police official familiar with the investigation.

The letter written in Urdu states that it was being sent by an Islamic organization from Pune and that its members had links in Syria, Dubai and Pakistan but no one would be able to trace them.

The officer who didn’t want to be named as he was not authorised to talk to media said, “Through the letter, the MP has been threatened with dire consequences and it has two different addresses over the envelope and in the letter raising suspicion that several names and the addresses mentioned were to mislead police in its investigation.”

He said, “The organisation’s name mentioned resembles that of an Islamic organisation based in Gujarat but it is involved in social welfare work. However, since the name has been mentioned the police will have to check the credentials of the organisation and question the office-bearers to know if they have any link with the letter. Similar is the case with the names mentioned. Police will make efforts to track these people if they really exist.”

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Bhopal Irshad Wali said, “The letter has been sent for a forensic examination. The contents can’t be disclosed to the media for the sake of confidentiality of the investigation. We are trying to track the person or organization that sent it. The security arrangements for the MP have been beefed up.”

Pragya Thakur filed a complaint with Kamla Nagar police station in Bhopal on Monday saying the threatening letter was sent to her in October but it was opened on Monday night. The envelope had a harmful chemical in it which caused a skin infection to her in her hands, she alleged.

State Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “Those behind the letter must be booked and punished but at the same time it’s also a pertinent question that does the MP being a public representative looks into people’s letters four months after receiving it?”

tags
top news
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
China raises Kashmir at UNSC, stung by silence from others
China raises Kashmir at UNSC, stung by silence from others
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to shifted near South Block: Report
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to shifted near South Block: Report
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news