Threat to Aaftab Poonawala persists in Tihar as 3 flagged inmates remain in ward: Delhi court

A Delhi court said that the threat to Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, persists inside Tihar Jail, after noting that three of the five inmates identified as potential threats to him were still lodged in the same security ward.

Police said Poonawala allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into pieces before storing them in the refrigerator at his house in Chattarpur Pahari and subsequently disposing of them in a nearby forest over several days. (ANI)

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The court of additional sessions judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi of Saket courts, through an order passed on November 6, sought a fresh report from the jail authorities, along with an explanation on why only two of the five inmates were shifted despite its earlier directions. “In short, the threat to the accused/UTP remains,” the court said.

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The court’s directions follow an earlier order, issued after Poonawala complained that some inmates threatened to slash his face with improvised weapons, including sua (needle), and cause him bodily harm. He named five inmates before the court.

The court then directed the jail authorities to take immediate steps to ensure his safety and consider shifting him to a separate ward or cell, away from the inmates concerned.

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{{^usCountry}} The Tihar Jail authorities, in response to the undertrial’s allegations, submitted a report before court detailing the security arrangements made for Poonawala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tihar Jail authorities, in response to the undertrial’s allegations, submitted a report before court detailing the security arrangements made for Poonawala. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the report, he was lodged in a separate security ward in Central Jail No. 4, in an individual cell under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. A personal escort was deployed near him from morning lock-out till night lock-up and accompanies him whenever he leaves the ward.

The jail authorities told the court that an inquiry found no threats being made against Poonawala. They, however, said that some inmates who were creating a nuisance in the ward over trivial issues were shifted to other wards.

Poonawala, who appeared before the court through video-conferencing, agreed with some of the security arrangements but disputed the jail administration’s account of the inmates being shifted. He told the court that only two of the five inmates were moved, while three continued to remain in the security ward.

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He also complained that despite being provided a personal escort, he was allowed to leave his cell for only 30 minutes in the morning and another 30 minutes in the evening before the night lock-up.

Taking note of his submissions, the court sought a fresh status report from the superintendent of Central Jail No. 4, asking him to “explain the discrepancy and report on the steps taken to address Poonawala’s concerns”. The report has been sought by the next date of hearing on November 17.

Poonawalla is facing trial for the murder of Shraddha Walkar, whom he allegedly strangled in May 2022 following an argument at their Chhattarpur residence.

Police said Poonawala allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into pieces before storing them in the refrigerator at his house in Chattarpur Pahari and subsequently disposing of them in a nearby forest over several days.

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A Delhi court framed charges against Poonawala in May 2023, observing that the prosecution placed sufficient material on record to proceed against him. Poonawala, who was 28 at the time, pleaded not guilty, paving the way for the trial to begin.

Also Read:Aftab Poonawala seeks his academic certificates, wants to resume studies

The case is pending before a fast-track court, where the examination of prosecution witnesses is yet to commence.

To establish its case, the prosecution relied on circumstantial and corroborative evidence, including the alleged recovery of human bones, a bunch of hair and the victim’s jaw. It has also cited blood traces found at the Chhattarpur house and witness testimonies that corroborate the sequence of events preceding and following the alleged murder.