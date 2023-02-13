Aftab Poonawala seeks his academic certificates, wants to resume studies

NEW DELHI: Aftab Poonawala, the 28-year-old arrested on November 12 for the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has asked a Delhi court to allow him access to his academic certificates to be able to pursue higher education.

Besides seeking his certificates, Poonawala’s two applications filed by his lawyer MS Khan asked the Saket court in south Delhi to allow him a pen or pencil and a notebook to make notes on his case.

The accused also sought a legible copy of the charge sheet filed against him by the police, saying the version that he was given was not clear. He also pointed out that the pendrive that he was given did not have sufficient memory.

According to the 6,629-page charge sheet filed by the police, Poonawala allegedly killed Walkar, 27, on May 18, 2022 at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi.

He then chopped up the body into 17 pieces and dumped them in forested areas in and around south Delhi -- a tactic that helped him avoid being caught till his arrest on November 12.

The city court took cognizance of the charge sheet on February 7 and listed the matter for further proceedings on February 21.