Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Three farm laws to be repealed: What were the demands of the farmers?
india news

Three farm laws to be repealed: What were the demands of the farmers?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the union government has decided to repeal the three farm laws
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been holding a protest at Singhu and Tikri borders near the national capital of Delhi against the Centre’s three farm laws for the past one year. (HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 10:30 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

After almost a year-long protests against them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the government will repeal the three agricultural reform laws enacted last year. Modi said a section of farmers remained unconvinced about the benefits of the laws, prompting the government to take such a decision. Here is what the demands of the protesting farmers were:

-- Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, camped at Delhi border points since November 26 last year, demanding repeal of the laws. They sought the guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) to ensure procurement of crops at a suitable price

-- The farmers were also demanding written assurance for the continuation of MSP and conventional food grain procurement system

-- They have sought MSP as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. The panel said the government should raise MSP to at least 50% more than the weighted average cost of production

-- The farmers’ organisations want the Mandi System to be protected

-- They also demanded the withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 as they feel that they would not get free electricity due to it

RELATED STORIES

-- The farmers also demanded an end to the fines and jail sentences imposed for stubble burning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP