Three injured after explosion at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel plant | Video

Updated on May 07, 2022 03:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Three people were injured after a major explosion in a gas pipeline in the Tata steel plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, the company announced in a statement. The incident occurred at around 10:20 am and the situation is reported to be under control now.

The injured were contractual employees, the company stated in a statement on Twitter. They sustained minor injuries and were sent to Tata Main Hospital for treatment.

"Today morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works," Tata Steel also said on Twitter.

"Three contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. While two of them have been discharged post first aid, one is currently under medical observation," it added in a series of tweets.

There has been no impact on production. "As a responsible corporate, we remain committed to safe operations and the safety and well-being of all its stakeholders," it also said on the micro-blogging site.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also took stock of the situation and said the district administration is coordinating with the company for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

