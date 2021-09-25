Three injured in boiler blast at a chemical factory in Bengaluru

Three workers sustained injuries in a blast at a boiler unit in a chemical factory in Attibele area in Bengaluru rural district on Friday. The incident comes just a day after two people were killed in a suspected cracker explosion at a godown at a godown at New Thagaratpet near KR Market.

According to officials of the department of fire and emergency services, the explosion was reported around 1 pm and four fire tenders were dispatched to the location to bring the fire under control.

“This is not the first time such an incident has happened here. We had told them that chemical factory was causing skin rashes and other problems for the local residents,” Vinod, a resident told the media. “Even today after the blast, the area is covered with smoke from the factory fire. People are concerned,” he said.

Bengaluru rural police have registered a complaint and have started investigation.

Meanwhile, senior police officers probing the explosion which occurred at a godown on Thursday that killed 2 people said that even though crackers were found to be the reason behind the blast, police have sought a report from the Forensic Sciences Labs (FSL). “The intensity of the blast is much higher than that of the usual cracker blast. So, we have asked for a report of what explosive material was used in these crackers and how the intensity was so high,” said a senior officer .

Officers also said that the FSL report will clarify what triggered the blast.

Explaining the events that triggered the blast, police said that it took place when boxes were being unloaded.

“Usually, they are distributed among retailers and the godown was used to temporarily store them. When Manohar one of the workers didn’t handle a package of crackers correctly, the explosion took place, in which a person standing nearby died as well,” said a police officer.

The godown owner, identified as Ganesh Babu, who was arrested on Thursday for not having the required permission to store firecrackers have been booked under the Explosive Substances Act, police said.