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Three killed, 1 injured as tent collapses during nor’wester in Odisha’s Keonjhar

According to local officials, strong winds accompanied by rain lashed Naranpur, bringing down a temporary tent structure where workers were present at the time

Published on: May 21, 2026 09:22 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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At least three persons were killed and another was injured when a temporary tent house in which they were resting collapsed during a nor’wester (Kalbaisakhi) that hit Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Alok Chipindia, Sagar Nayak and Petu Nayak, all associated with Maa Tarini Tent House, an official said

According to local officials, strong winds accompanied by rain lashed Naranpur, bringing down a temporary tent structure where workers were present at the time. Rescue teams launched operations and pulled out those trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

The deceased were identified as Alok Chipindia, Sagar Nayak and Petu Nayak, all associated with Maa Tarini Tent House, an official said, adding that the injured worker was admitted to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

The official said the victims were working at the site when the sudden storm hit, leaving little time to escape as the structure caved in under the force of gusty winds.

Condoling the deaths, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

 
keonjhar district
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Three killed, 1 injured as tent collapses during nor’wester in Odisha’s Keonjhar
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