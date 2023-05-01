Three Maoists killed in an encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

At least three Naxalites with bounty worth ₹38 lakh were killed in a police encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Sunday, said the police. The encounter took place at around 6 pm in Manne Rajaram village in Aheri tehsil, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

The encounter took place at around 6 pm in Manne Rajaram village in Aheri tehsil, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. (PTI)

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli, Sandip Patil told ANI, "Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the police in Manne Rajaram of Aheri tehsil. The police recovered the bodies of three Naxalites, the encounter took place around 6 pm on Sunday. The killed Naxalites had a reward of ₹38 lakh".

As per the police, credible information was received that 'Perimili Dalam' and 'Aheri Dalam' are camping in the forest area of Kedmara, between Mane Rajaram and Perimili armed outpost.

Based on the information, two C-60 parties were launched from Pranhita to conduct search operations in the jungle area. During the operation, the parties were fired upon by the Naxals leading to an exchange of fire at the location.

After the firing, the police conducted a search operation, during which three male Naxal bodies were recovered.

The three deceased Naxals have been identified as Bitlu Madavi, commander of Perimili Dalam, Vasu of Perimili Dalam and Srikant of Aheri Dalam, the police said.

Bitlu Madavi was also a prime accused in the murder of a student named Sainath Narote on March 9, this year. In addition to this, he was also accused in two incidents of arson of road construction equipment at Visamundi and Alenga.

Further search operations and investigations are going on, and more details are awaited.

