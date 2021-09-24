Three terrorists killed as Army foils another infiltration bid in Uri sector

Three terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in North Kashmir’s Uri sector on Thursday, Army officials familiar with the development said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including grenades and pistols, were also recovered from the terrorists, they added.

The incident took place when the troops spotted five terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Uri sector from across the Line of Control (LoC). “The terrorists were challenged and that resulted in an encounter, in which three of them were killed and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered,” a commanding officer of the Army battalion involved in the operation at Hathlanga village, the last village near the LoC, said.

The officer added that five AK rifles, seven pistols, one revolver, five AK magazines, 80 grenades, some food items and both Pakistani and Indian currency were among items recovered by the forces.

This is the second infiltration attempt that was foiled by forces in the Uri sector in the last five days. On September 18, a combing operation was launched in the sector by the Army after it detected suspicious movement. All telecommunication facilities in the border town were suspended as a precautionary measure but restored later.

Briefing reporters at the Army’s Chinar Corps headquarters here, General Officer Commanding Lt General D P Pandey said there has been increased activity at the launch pads on the other side of the LoC recently.

“There are credible inputs that there have been large activities going at the launch pads across the LoC for some time and today’s attempt couldn’t have been possible without the help of Pakistan’s army,” he said.

Asked about the identity and nationality of the deceased terrorists, the officer said according to the documents recovered from their person, “one of them was a Pakistani while we are not sure about the other two yet”.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said 97 pistols were recovered from different terrorists in various operations this year. “We have seen that the attacks carried by terrorists this year were either on innocent civilians who were wrongly labeled as informers or policemen who were unarmed or on leave,” he said, adding that peaceful activities in the Valley had left handlers in Pakistan frustrated.