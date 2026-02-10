Three women killed in tusker attack in Odisha forest

Three women were killed and three others were critically injured when a tusker attacked them while they were collecting firewood in Dhenkanal, Odisha around noon on Tuesday, forest officials said. Odisha has around 912 elephants, fewer than several states. But it has recorded more deaths attributed to the human-elephant conflict as compared to other states. (ANI)

Indumati Pradhan, Tuni Pradhan and Kuntala Pradhan were trampled to death, while Rashmita Pradhan, Rama Dehuri and Jhilli Pradhan suffered critical injuries. They have been admitted to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital, officials said. All women are from Lochapalli village.

“When they were collecting firewood in Patpuri Reserve Forest, a tusker suddenly emerged from the forest and attacked them, killing three on the spot and leaving three others critically injured,” Dhenkanal divisional forest officer Sumit Kar said.

Kar said ex-gratia compensation would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased after an inquiry. Police said a case of unnatural death will be registered in connection with the incident.

Odisha has around 912 elephants, fewer than several states. But it has recorded more deaths attributed to the human-elephant conflict as compared to other states. In 2024-25, Odisha recorded 153 human deaths and 94 elephant deaths, among the highest in India. Driven by habitat loss, around 70% of incidents occur during post-monsoon and winter, particularly near forest ranges.