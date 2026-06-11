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Govt issues ‘extreme weather’ warning in Noida; Thunderstorms, lightning, rain and winds expected in Delhi-NCR tonight

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and take necessary safety precautions.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 09:42 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The government has issued an ‘extremely severe’ weather alert. It warns that within the next 3 hours, some areas of the district may experience intense thunderstorms with wind speeds of 70–90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph. Lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall, and possible hailstorms, is also expected to occur. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and take necessary safety precautions.

Commuters navigate through light rain at Rajiv Chowk near Mini Secretariat, Delhi(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

A strong weather system moving in from Haryana is expected to trigger a sudden thunderstorm, lightning, and heavy winds across Delhi tonight, according to the India Meteorological Department. A red alert has been issued. It is expected to rain in Delhi soon, says the IMD. Satellite images show a large cloud system (rain/thunderstorm clouds) moving towards the capital.

Govt has issued an alert. (HT)

For people living in Delhi, this kind of weather can cause short-term disruption in daily life. Strong winds may lead to falling branches or loose objects being displaced from rooftops and balconies. Lightning activity also means outdoor movement becomes risky during the storm window.

Travel during the peak storm hours may become difficult due to reduced visibility from rain and wind. Power interruptions are also possible in some areas, especially where lightning and strong winds are more intense.

Warning level and safety message

The IMD has placed this situation under a red alert.

For residents, this means staying indoors during the storm period is the safest option. It is also important to secure loose items such as flower pots, outdoor furniture, and rooftop materials before the winds pick up.

Delhi weather today: June 11

Even as the storm approaches, Delhi continues to experience intense heat conditions. The temperature today is around 41.76°C, with a possible high reaching up to 44.04°C. Humidity remains low, and winds are currently moderate.

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

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