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Tied to cot, then electrocuted her: UP man gets life term for brutal murder of mentally challenged wife

Vinod allegedly threw the rope and cable used in the murder onto the roof and left for work at a brick kiln around 2 am in an attempt to create a false alibi.

Published on: May 07, 2026 04:39 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for brutally murdering his mentally challenged wife by tying her to a cot and repeatedly electrocuting her, rejecting his claim that she had died accidentally after coming in contact with a live wire.

Court records showed that on the night of May 1-2, 2022, when Satyavati was asleep, the accused tied her hands and legs to a cot with ropes before connecting an aluminium cable to an electric board(PTI file photo for representation)

Additional district government counsel Harendra Singh Rathore said Additional Sessions Judge Avinash Kumar Singh on Wednesday convicted Vinod Kumar, 45, for killing his wife, Satyavati, in Chaina village of Bareilly district. The court also imposed a fine of 15,000 on the convict, PTI reported.

Also Read | Electrocution, hanging and strangulation: 5 of family found dead in Mathura

Vinod was ‘frustrated’ with his wife: Prosecution

According to the prosecution, Vinod was allegedly frustrated with Satyavati’s mental illness and frequently assaulted her.

Rathore said the prosecution examined nine witnesses during the trial to establish the charges against him.

Court records showed that on the night of May 1-2, 2022, when Satyavati was asleep, the accused tied her hands and legs to a cot with ropes before connecting an aluminium cable to an electric board and repeatedly administering electric shocks to her.

During the trial, the prosecution relied on the post-mortem report prepared by Dr Faraz Anwar, who stated that multiple electrocution marks found on different parts of the victim’s body could not have been self-inflicted.

Police also recovered the rope and electric wire allegedly used in the crime based on the accused’s identification, officials said.

 
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Home / India News / Tied to cot, then electrocuted her: UP man gets life term for brutal murder of mentally challenged wife
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