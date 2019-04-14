Tiger found dead in Dudhwa reserve

A fully grown-up male tiger was found dead on Sunday morning in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

Field director Ramesh Kumar Pandey said the carcass was recovered from the railway tracks near the Dudhwa railway station. “The tiger, estimated to be around 10 years old, had multiple puncture wounds on its head, its one eye was completely damaged and nails badly damaged,” Pandey said.

He said it seems the tiger was involved in a fight with some another canine. A postmortem is being conducted to find out the exact cause of death.

This is the fourth successive death of a big cat in the district since November 2018.

On April 7, a sub-adult male leopard was found killed in Palia range of Dudhwa buffer zone, which is close to Sathiana range of the reserve. The postmortem report revealed the leopard was killed in a fight with another leopard.

On March 27, a four-year-old male tiger was killed after it was caught in a trap laid out by poachers in Maheshpur range of south Kheri forest division. A forest watcher and half a dozen others were arrested in this connection.

On November 4, 2018, villagers of Chaltua in Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary had crushed a tigress to death under a tractor after it attacked and killed a villager.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:44 IST