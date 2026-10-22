Tiger Shroff firing suspect left Bihar two years ago, worked as a cook, bike-taxi driver: Police

One of the three suspects arrested for firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff once worked with a catering agency in Delhi, then as a cook in Mumbai, before becoming a driver with an app-based bike-taxi, Bihar Police said.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar meets Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and inquires about his wellbeing, in Mumbai. (@ShelarAshish/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The suspect, 22-year-old Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, studied till the intermediate level and left his house in Bihar’s Begusarai two years ago in search of work. He first found a job with a food catering agency in Delhi. Only three months ago, he moved to Mumbai, where he worked as a cook at a restaurant and later as a bike-taxi driver and delivery partner, the police said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Kumar was allegedly riding the two-wheeler when his accomplice fired shots at Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, police said. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured. Two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack. The suspects were nabbed from Kota station in Rajasthan a day later.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | Tiger Shroff shooting accused had a short fuse, say neighbours {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Tiger Shroff shooting accused had a short fuse, say neighbours {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What jobs did Hrithik Kumar work before the Tiger Shroff shooting? Kumar first worked for a catering agency in Delhi. After moving to Mumbai, he worked as a restaurant cook and later as a bike-taxi driver and delivery partner, police said. What was Hrithik Kumar’s alleged role in the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car? Police said Kumar was allegedly riding the two-wheeler used in the attack while an accomplice fired at Shroff’s car. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured. Was Tiger Shroff reportedly the shooters’ original target? No. According to police, the shooters said they abandoned plans to target someone else because that person had tight security, and chose Shroff because he lacked security cover.

Begusarai superintendent of Police Maneesh said Kumar has two younger brothers and sisters.

The suspect’s family and friends said he is very particular about his appearance and fitness, and had even gained attention on social media with videos of intense workouts and his tattoos.

“Last I knew, he was working with a catering agency in Delhi and also wanted to marry a woman from Rajasthan. He had even visited Surat to purchase wedding-related items along with the woman’s father,” Kumar’s mother Sanyukta, who stays in Dumri locality, said.

Also read | Tiger Shroff shooting case: Shooters surveyed Salman, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor’s houses too, say police

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We know that he last visited Surat railway station with the woman on October 17 and last spoke to him at around 2pm that day. His mobile phone went off after that,” she added.

The parents of the suspect run a tea-cum-cosmetic stall at Pipra Chowk. His mother claimed he was innocent. “My son is innocent. I cannot believe he is a criminal and was part of the firing at the actor,” she said.

Kumar’s maternal uncle Chhotu Mehta also said the family had not been in touch with him for the last few days. “We are currently unable to get clear information about his whereabouts and his situation in Mumbai,” he said.

Also read | Salman Khan was original target, Tiger Shroff an ‘easy second choice’ for Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Mumbai Police sources

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, Kumar’s neighbours at Mumbai’s Gilbert Hill, where he rented a room for around six months, said he had acquired a reputation for picking fights. They said even seemingly minor disputes over parking his electric scooter or water spilling near his doorway could trigger angry confrontations.

“Roshan was extremely aggressive and was always ready to pick fights. He would argue with neighbours over issues such as water being spilled near his door or someone parking their bike in the spot where he parked his vehicle,” said Mohammed Azhar, a construction site worker who lives nearby.