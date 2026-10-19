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Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Heavy security outside actor's house; 15 police teams formed to trace accused

By Arya Mishra
Oct 19, 2026, 08:09:18 IST

Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Shortly after the incident, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu – claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Three bike-borne assailants opened fire at the actor's vehicle on Sunday evening. (PTI)
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Three bike-borne assailants opened fire at the actor's vehicle on Sunday evening. (PTI)

Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: The police have formed 15 teams to investigate the attack bid on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday, launching a manhunt to apprehend the accused in the incident....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 19 Oct 2026, 08:01:52 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Security deployed outside actor's residence

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Security personnel have been deployed outside actor Tiger Shroff's residence, PTI news agency reported.

  • 19 Oct 2026, 08:00:30 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Actress Disha Patani visits Shroff following incident

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Actress Disha Patani visited actor Tiger Shroff's residence and met him after the incident, PTI news agency reported.

  • 19 Oct 2026, 07:55:40 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Security beefed up at site of incident

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Security has been beefed up at the site where the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff took place in Juhu, PTI news agency reported.

  • 19 Oct 2026, 07:54:21 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: FWICE condemns incident, seeks security for actor and his family

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strongly condemned the shooting incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle.

    “It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving ren," owned filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities,” FWICE said in a statement.

    “We strongly condemn this cowardly act and reiterate that the safety and security of every member of the film fraternity must be treated as a matter of utmost priority. FWICE remains hopeful that the Mumbai Police and the Government of Maharashtra will take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur again,” it said, according to ANI news agency.

  • 19 Oct 2026, 07:48:46 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: ‘Received 4 death threats in past 2 months,’ says NCP's Zeeshan Siddique; alleges security lapses

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Zeeshan Siddique on Sunday claimed security lapses in Maharashtra, alleging he had received four death threats in the past two months.

    “If actors, politicians, and businessmen are not safe in Mumbai, how can the general public be? I have received four threats in the last two months, yet my security has not been increased. Is the government waiting for Zeeshan Siddique to be shot before they consider enhancing security?” he alleged, according to ANI news agency.

  • 19 Oct 2026, 07:41:23 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: ‘Gang wars common in 90s, cops put an end to them,’ says Eknath Shinde

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Regarding the attack incident, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said gang-related activities had been prevalent in Mumbai during the 1990s. He said that these were stopped by the police.

    “Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995. These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” ANI news agency cited Shinde as saying.

  • 19 Oct 2026, 07:29:25 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Police launch mahunt to apprehend accused

    Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: The Mumbai Police has formed 15 teams to investigate the incident and to apprehend the accused.

    Shortly after the incident, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu – claimed responsibility for the attack.

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