Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Heavy security outside actor's house; 15 police teams formed to trace accused
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Shortly after the incident, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu – claimed responsibility for the attack.
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: The police have formed 15 teams to investigate the attack bid on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday, launching a manhunt to apprehend the accused in the incident....Read More
Three bike-borne assailants opened fire at Shroff's vehicle on Sunday evening. While the actor escaped unhurt, Shroff’s driver and an autorickshaw driver received gunshot injuries. They were both in stable condition.
Shortly after the incident, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu – claimed responsibility for the attack.
‘No form of threat will be tolerated’: Eknath Shinde meets Shroff
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde met Shroff following the incident, with images showing the Bollywood actor in bandages at his residence. After the meeting, Shinde said no form of threat will be tolerated in Mumbai.
He further assured Shroff and his family members that the Maharashtra administration stands firm in its support. While saying the incident was “condemnable”, Shinde added, “I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass.”
“Both he and his mother are quite shaken. I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated,” ANI news agency cited the Maharashtra deputy CM as saying.
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- 19 Oct 2026, 08:01:52 AM IST
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Security deployed outside actor's residence
VIDEO | Mumbai: Security deployed outside actor Tiger Shroff's residence after gunmen opened fire at his car in Juhu area on Sunday evening. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/bd9R62ARUx— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2026
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Security personnel have been deployed outside actor Tiger Shroff's residence, PTI news agency reported.
- 19 Oct 2026, 08:00:30 AM IST
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Actress Disha Patani visits Shroff following incident
VIDEO | Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani visited actor Tiger Shroff's residence and met him after the firing incident. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/LlJZhHbtHa— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2026
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Actress Disha Patani visited actor Tiger Shroff's residence and met him after the incident, PTI news agency reported.
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- 19 Oct 2026, 07:55:40 AM IST
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Security beefed up at site of incident
VIDEO | Mumbai: Security beefed up at the site of the firing incident after gunmen opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu on Sunday evening. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/jLeM8p7Ftk— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2026
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Security has been beefed up at the site where the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff took place in Juhu, PTI news agency reported.
- 19 Oct 2026, 07:54:21 AM IST
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: FWICE condemns incident, seeks security for actor and his family
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strongly condemned the shooting incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle.
“It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving ren," owned filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities,” FWICE said in a statement.
“We strongly condemn this cowardly act and reiterate that the safety and security of every member of the film fraternity must be treated as a matter of utmost priority. FWICE remains hopeful that the Mumbai Police and the Government of Maharashtra will take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur again,” it said, according to ANI news agency.
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- 19 Oct 2026, 07:48:46 AM IST
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: ‘Received 4 death threats in past 2 months,’ says NCP's Zeeshan Siddique; alleges security lapses
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Zeeshan Siddique on Sunday claimed security lapses in Maharashtra, alleging he had received four death threats in the past two months.
“If actors, politicians, and businessmen are not safe in Mumbai, how can the general public be? I have received four threats in the last two months, yet my security has not been increased. Is the government waiting for Zeeshan Siddique to be shot before they consider enhancing security?” he alleged, according to ANI news agency.
- 19 Oct 2026, 07:41:23 AM IST
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: ‘Gang wars common in 90s, cops put an end to them,’ says Eknath Shinde
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Regarding the attack incident, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said gang-related activities had been prevalent in Mumbai during the 1990s. He said that these were stopped by the police.
“Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995. These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” ANI news agency cited Shinde as saying.
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- 19 Oct 2026, 07:29:25 AM IST
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: Police launch mahunt to apprehend accused
Tiger Shroff shooting case updates: The Mumbai Police has formed 15 teams to investigate the incident and to apprehend the accused.
Shortly after the incident, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu – claimed responsibility for the attack.