Tiger Shroff shooting case: Four more arrested for supplying weapons to assailants

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four more accused on Tuesday in connection with the October 18 firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. Following the Delhi Police action, the four accused in the shooting case were formally arrested by the Mumbai Police's CID unit.
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The accused, Kunal, 21, Sumit, 19, Radha, 23, and Babita, 23, were apprehended in Delhi and Haryana.
According to police, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar on the instructions of Anil Pandit, with Sumit accompanying him. Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai with the weapon. Mumbai Police’s CID formally arrested all four after court approval and secured three days’ transit remand for further investigation.
Three assailants opened fire at Shroff's car on Sunday evening when he was leaving a club after playing football. The suspects were tracked down and caught from Kota in Rajasthan on Monday morning as they were planning to flee to Nepal.
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Three assailants opened fire at Shroff's car on Sunday evening when he was leaving a club after playing football. The suspects were tracked down and caught from Kota in Rajasthan on Monday morning as they were planning to flee to Nepal.
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Following the arrest, the police said that the motive of the shooting was being ascertained, while the way Shroff was attacked, the assailants planned to kill him. The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana.
Deep Dive
Who are the four people newly arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case?
Delhi Police arrested Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita in Delhi and Haryana. Police allege Kunal collected a pistol and 20 rounds, Sumit accompanied him, and Radha and Babita travelled to Mumbai with the weapon.
How did police trace suspects in the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car?
Investigators used CCTV footage and technical evidence to trace the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack and follow the suspects’ route. Police later located three suspects aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express and alerted Kota Police.
What happens next for the four newly arrested accused?
Mumbai Police’s CID formally arrested them after court approval and secured three days’ transit remand. The accused are to be questioned as the investigation continues.
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Home/India News/Tiger Shroff shooting case: Four more arrested for supplying weapons to assailants
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