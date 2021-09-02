Tight security in Kashmir following separatist leader Geelani’s death

Security personnel carrying automatic rifles patrolled streets, every key road was blocked by barbed wires while armoured vehicles dotted the streets to enforce restrictions on people’s movement in Srinagar following Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s death on Wednesday. All lanes leading to Geelani’s residence in Hyderpora were heavily guarded as he was buried at a local graveyard around 4.30am on Thursday amid tight security. Only Geelani’s close relatives and neighbours were allowed to attend his funeral.

Mobile phones and the internet were snapped while businesses and shops were shuttered. Only post-paid mobiles of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited were working. Inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar announced restrictions late Wednesday night as a preventive measure when the news of Geelani’s death broke.

Geelani, the face of separatism in Kashmir for over three decades, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 91. Geelani spent around two decades in jail. He was largely confined to his residence because of ill-health since 2010.

The movements of a delegation of journalists from Delhi, which this journalist was a part of, were restricted for three days as Geelani’s condition worsened. There were no visits even to the Dal Lake and other popular tourist spots in the heavily guarded part of Srinagar. Paramilitary forces guarded the delegation, and the journalists could not even eat out. “You are part of an official visit,” the security in-charge explained when the journalists told him they have come to the Valley in much more challenging situations.

To be sure, this correspondent has visited Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir several times independently and faced no troubles.

On Thursday morning, the liaison officer for the delegation did not want to wait any longer. “Let us reach the airport as soon as possible,” he said. The receptionist of the hotel, where the delegation was staying, meanwhile, came running. “Sir, another guest has to reach the airport. Can he join your group? He does not want to travel alone,” he said.

Outside, there was an uneasy calm. No one knew how long the restrictions will continue. Barely 200 metres from the hotel, the car carrying the journalists was stopped at the first of several check posts en route to the airport. The journalists showed their tickets to security forces as the delegation was allowed to proceed to the airport. En route Hyderpora was heavily guarded with barbed wires having appeared overnight to block lanes. Hardly any civilians could be seen on the streets of Srinagar, where residents have learnt to live with regular restrictions.