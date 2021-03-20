Home / India News / Tigress in Odisha to return to MP after failure of translocation exercise
india news

Tigress in Odisha to return to MP after failure of translocation exercise

In December 2019, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) asked the Odisha government to send Sundari back from Satkosia
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Mumbai, India - July 05, 2020: T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018. She was captured around a month after Avni was shot dead by a father-son hunter duo hired from Hyderabad on November 2. (Photo : Maharashtra Forest Department)

More than two and a half years after a tigress was brought from Madhya Pradesh to Odisha under India’s first interstate relocation exercise for tigers, the big cat will be sent back, signalling the failure of the exercise, following allegations of mishandling of the animal by Odisha’s forest department, said officials.

Odisha chief wildlife warden Shashi Paul said a team comprising a veterinary doctor, a senior forest official, and 5 to 6 auxiliary staff from Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh will reach Satkosia on Saturday to take back tigress ‘Sundari’, who was brought from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in June 2018 and released into Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha’s Angul district.

Paul said the team will examine Sundari’s health and then shift her to the Ghorela Rewilding Centre in Kanha National Park in the next 3 to 4 days. “If the tigress is found fit for the transportation, it would be translocated in the next 3 to 4 days,” he said.

Sundari was shifted to a special enclosure in Satkosia tiger reserve after it killed a 45-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man living inside the reserve in September 2018, triggering violence by locals who burnt the forest department’s boats and beat house. Mahabir, the first tiger relocated from a tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh in June 2018 died due to metal snares laid by poachers that caused deep wounds on its neck.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Part of Shatabdi Express catches fire at Ghaziabad railway station

Highest daily spike in 111 days: India records 40,953 fresh infections in 24 hrs

Amid fears of 2nd wave, India records more than 20k cases daily in past 5 days

Man dies by suicide as police surround him during theft attempt

In December 2019, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) asked the Odisha government to send Sundari back from Satkosia, accusing the state forest and wildlife department of messing up the monitoring and management of the relocated tigress by not following the standard operating procedure.

In December last year, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik alleging that Sundari lost its natural instinct and behaviour due to improper handling in Odisha.

“A team sent to Odisha to take back the tigress found that Sundari has lost its wild nature due to prolonged confinement and presence of humans around her. If it is released into the wild again, it would be dangerous for the animal as well as humans. Therefore, I request you to ensure proper care of the tigress until we have prepared fully to take it back and shift it to Ghorela centre,” Chouhan wrote to Patnaik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP