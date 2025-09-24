‘Tilak, gau mutra and….’: VHP's checklist for people attending garba events

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced that entry to garba events during Navratri will be restricted to Hindus, with attendees required to show Aadhaar cards, apply a ‘tilak’ on the forehead, and perform religious rituals. People wearing traditional attire perform Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, on the first night of Navratri, or nine night festival, in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (AP)

The organisation justified the measures as a way to prevent “love jihad", a term used by some right-wing groups to allege attempts to convert Hindu women. Such concerns, the VHP alleges, arise annually ahead of the festival.

“Garba is not merely a dance but a form of worship to please the goddess. They (apparent reference to Muslims) do not believe in idol worship. Only those having faith in the rituals must be allowed to participate,” VHP national spokesperson Shriraj Nair told PTI.

He said the VHP had issued advisories directing garba organisers to check Aadhaar cards at entry points, apply 'tilak' on participants, and ensure they perform puja before entering.

“VHP and Bajrang Dal workers will monitor the events. Garba is a form of worship, not entertainment. Those who do not have faith in the goddess should not be part of it,” Nair added.

VHP Vidarbha general secretary Prashant Titre said in Nagpur on Saturday that ‘gau mutra’ (cow urine) would also be sprinkled on participants, and VHP, along with Bajrang Dal volunteers, would oversee garba pandals to ensure compliance with the guidelines, NDTV reported.

VHP's Vidarbha prant convenor, Navin Jain, said non-Hindus should be barred from garba events, which he called sacred worship rather than a dance or cultural programme.

“Organisers should check the Aadhaar card of entrants to ensure only Hindus are allowed and a ‘tilak’ be put on the forehead of men. Every participant should be asked to bow before the goddess' picture at the entrance,” he told reporters in Nagpur.

Jain also demanded that no form of intoxication or smoking be permitted at garba programmes.

“People who do not have faith in goddess Durga should not attend such programmes. They go there with a certain mindset, which causes trouble for our sisters and hurts our religious sentiments. In the last few years, it has been seen that Hindu girls have been targeted for love jihad, prompting us to appeal to garba organisers to not allow such people,” he said.

With PTI inputs