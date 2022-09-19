Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Time to go to a party which is...': What Amarinder Singh said after joining BJP

'Time to go to a party which is...': What Amarinder Singh said after joining BJP

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 07:23 PM IST

Addressing a press conference from the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi, Singh said it was time for him to go to a party, which is looking after the interests of the country.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh being welcomed by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Singh Tomar as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who had resigned from the Congress following a bitter power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu last year, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. He has also merged his newly formed party Lok Punjab Congress with the BJP.

Addressing a press conference from the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi, Singh said it was time for him to go to a party, which is looking after the interests of the country. He said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

He also raised his concerns about incidents of drones being spotted in Punjab's territory.

"Punjab is a border state, and I have seen our relations with Pakistan deteriorating...Drones are coming into our territory now to create complete chaos in Punjab. China is also not far from us. It's our duty to protect our state and the country," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Singh had made the announcement of joining the BJP after he met with Shah a few days ago in the national capital. The former Punjab CM served the Congress for long years and resigned as Chief Minister in September last year ahead of assembly polls.

He later resigned from the Congress and launched the Punjab Lok Congress which tied up with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt) for the assembly polls held early this year.

Singh's joining the BJP is a big shot in the arm for the party in the border state. The BJP now has a credible Sikh face in Punjab who has been active in state politics for several decades.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
amarinder singh bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP