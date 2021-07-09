'Time-tested ties continue to grow': Jaishankar thanks Russia for Covid-19 aid

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday thanked Russia for its help during the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. Russia had sent at least 22 tonnes of medical supplies to the country when the pandemic was at its peak.

“Despite several changes happening across the planet, both before and during the pandemic, our time-tested and trust-based relationship remains very strong and continues to grow. I express my appreciation for the support we received from Russia during the second wave of Covid-19. India is Russia’s partner in the production of Sputnik-V vaccine. We believe that this is not only good for both nations, but it also has positive implications for the rest of the world,” Jaishankar said while addressing a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has tied up with pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s to manufacture and produce the Sputnik-V vaccine in India. The RDIF has also tied up with Morepen Laboratories, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech to produce vaccines in the country.

Meanwhile, Russian military aircrafts in April delivered at least 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 2,00,000 packs of medicine.

Shortly after delivering the medical aid, Russia also sent its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V on May 1. It sent 1,50,000 doses on the same day India launched its vaccination drive against Covid-19 for people between 18 and 45 years of age. Russia on June 1 sent 3 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to India.

Jaishankar, who is on a trip to Russia, said both the countries share strong diplomatic, strategic, medical as well cultural ties. He also termed the relationship between the two nations as one of the ‘steadiest’ after the second World War.