...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Tipra Motha MLA writes to Shah, urges him to stop infiltration in Tripura

Tipra Motha MLA writes to Shah, urges him to stop infiltration in Tripura

Published on: May 29, 2026 03:15 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Agartala, Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to detect, detain and deport illegal immigrants from Tripura.

Tipra Motha MLA writes to Shah, urges him to stop infiltration in Tripura

In a letter to Shah, he said the illegal immigrant issue is "highly vulnerable and dangerous" to the internal security and sovereignty of the country, and sought the Centre's intervention for implementing the Inner Line Permit for those coming from outside the state.

"Illegal foreigners have been entering the state, taking the opportunity of weak administration and the direct and indirect help of dishonest political leaders and officials," he said.

Debbarma claimed that most of the illegal migrants have been going to several states and creating disturbances there after they entered India through the international border in Tripura.

"Some illegal migrants work for their livelihood, but some are involved in terror activities," the TMP legislator alleged.

Debbarma claimed that infiltrators are changing the demographic structure of the bordering state, creating unemployment and land-related problems, and indulging in cross-border crime.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
inner line permit illegal immigrants agartala
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Tipra Motha MLA writes to Shah, urges him to stop infiltration in Tripura
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.