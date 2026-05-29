Agartala, Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to detect, detain and deport illegal immigrants from Tripura.

Tipra Motha MLA writes to Shah, urges him to stop infiltration in Tripura

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In a letter to Shah, he said the illegal immigrant issue is "highly vulnerable and dangerous" to the internal security and sovereignty of the country, and sought the Centre's intervention for implementing the Inner Line Permit for those coming from outside the state.

"Illegal foreigners have been entering the state, taking the opportunity of weak administration and the direct and indirect help of dishonest political leaders and officials," he said.

Debbarma claimed that most of the illegal migrants have been going to several states and creating disturbances there after they entered India through the international border in Tripura.

"Some illegal migrants work for their livelihood, but some are involved in terror activities," the TMP legislator alleged.

Debbarma claimed that infiltrators are changing the demographic structure of the bordering state, creating unemployment and land-related problems, and indulging in cross-border crime.

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{{^usCountry}} "It is a matter of great sorrow that no government machinery in the northeastern state has worked on such a sensitive issue of illegal migrants. I have written to the Centre and the state government to implement the Inner Line Permit in the bordering state to check infiltration, but no action has been taken yet," the legislator said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is a matter of great sorrow that no government machinery in the northeastern state has worked on such a sensitive issue of illegal migrants. I have written to the Centre and the state government to implement the Inner Line Permit in the bordering state to check infiltration, but no action has been taken yet," the legislator said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He lauded the Centre for forming a high-powered committee on the infiltration issue, and termed it as a "timely step to maintain law and order and internal security". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He lauded the Centre for forming a high-powered committee on the infiltration issue, and termed it as a "timely step to maintain law and order and internal security". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Debbarma also sought to meet the union home minister during his proposed visit to the state on June 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Debbarma also sought to meet the union home minister during his proposed visit to the state on June 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Kindly allow me a specific time in Agartala on June 5 for making a representation verbally with relevant documents on this severe issue of illegal immigrants so that National Register of Citizens, Inner Line Permit, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 can be implemented in the state to secure the border," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kindly allow me a specific time in Agartala on June 5 for making a representation verbally with relevant documents on this severe issue of illegal immigrants so that National Register of Citizens, Inner Line Permit, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 can be implemented in the state to secure the border," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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