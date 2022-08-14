Tiranga flies atop active terrorist houses in Valley

The new milestone was achieved in Kashmir on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day when residents and family members of active terror commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen hoisted Indian national flags at their residences in the Valley.

Such was the fear of terrorists in the Valley that none dared to display the Tricolour openly on the streets, let alone make hoist the flag on these Pakistani- trained commanders.

The Trianga was hoisted at the houses of active terrorists Gowhar Manzoor Mir in Tral's Hardumir village in Pulwama, Asif Sheikh in Tral's Monghama village and Aijaz Ah. Bhat.

In Budgam, Sarai Chadoora, the flag was placed on the house of LeT's active terrorist Aqib Nazir Shergojree.

Besides, the flag was hoisted at the residences of Hizbul Mujahideen commanders Zaffar Hussain Bhat and Amir Khan at the Liver area of Srigufwara, Anantnag district.

House of killed terrorist Hamad Khan in Tral

The flag will be hoisted at the residences of every active terrorist in the Valley as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.

Not only this, the father of slain terrorist Rayaz Naikoo also hoisted the Indian national flag at his residence at Beighpora village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Naikoo, 35, a top terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter with security forces at his village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in 2020. Naikoo, also known as Zubair ul Islam and Bin Qasim, who emerged as the face of the Hizbul in the Valley and propagated radicalism through audio and video messages on social media — much like his predecessor Burhan Wani — and another terrorist were shot dead after a five-hour gunfight.

The family members of killed terrorist Hamad Khan also hoisted the flag at his house in Tral's Seer.

