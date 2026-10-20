‘Tired of spreading lies’: BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi over alleged Vietnam trip, shares in-flight video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his foreign trips, alleging that he had left for another overseas visit amid the Opposition’s ongoing protests.

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, the ruling party suggested that he was tired of the protests and had taken a break. (X/@BJP4India)

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The ruling party shared a video on X, reportedly filmed by a fellow passenger, which purportedly showed Gandhi aboard a flight to Vietnam. Taking a swipe at the Congress leader, the BJP suggested that he was taking a break from the protests.

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"I'm tired of spreading lies... Let me go roam around Vietnam for a few days... Who the hell would even find out!” BJP said on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The official handle of BJP Goa also took a dig at Gandhi. Tagging INC handle on X, it said, “To ‘RECOVER’ from yesterday's FLOP yatra and that 10-minute walk in Goa organised by your 'Non-Dimaagi Naxals' Goa Congress, the clown is already tired and escaping to Vietnam.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official handle of BJP Goa also took a dig at Gandhi. Tagging INC handle on X, it said, “To ‘RECOVER’ from yesterday's FLOP yatra and that 10-minute walk in Goa organised by your 'Non-Dimaagi Naxals' Goa Congress, the clown is already tired and escaping to Vietnam.” {{/usCountry}}

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BJP accused the Congress leader of creating chaos, fueling anarchy and running away for vacation and hoped for him to have a “colourful” time.

“His business model is clear: Create chaos in India, fuel anarchy, and run away for vacation. Part-time anarchy, full-time vacation - that's his job profile. Anyway, hope he enjoys his colourful time there,” it added on X.

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BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal claimed that this was not the first time Gandhi had travelled abroad. He accused the Congress leader of “creating a controversy” in India before leaving on foreign trips.

"Rahul Gandhi is not doing this for the first time. He often spends more time travelling abroad. His only job is to come to India, create a controversy over an issue and then leave on foreign trips. Where does he go abroad and whom does he meet? Nobody understands this, and nobody knows,” he told news agency PTI.

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Khandelwal also said Gandhi should disclose where he had travelled over the past two to three years and who had paid for his trips.

“Rahul Gandhi should tell the country where he has travelled abroad over the last two to three years, whom he has met and who paid for his trips. These questions are important because Rahul Gandhi is not an ordinary person. He is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a public figure. The public has the right to know why he is travelling abroad,” he added.

The BJP has repeatedly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his foreign trips. Gandhi has been at the forefront of protests in India, including demonstrations against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He has demanded Kumar’s resignation over the issue.

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