Tiruchirappalli East, Srivilliputhur, Sattur election results | Live updates

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is contesting from Tiruchirappalli East (Trichy East) constituency, which currently has an MLA from DMK.

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The results for Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli East (Trichy East), Srivilliputhur, and Sattur assembly constituencies will be announced today, along with the rest of the state’s 231 seats. Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 seats in its assembly and a minimum of 118 seats are required to form a government. Voting for 2026 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu was held in a single phase on April 23. The 2026 assembly poll results in Tamil Nadu come as the incumbent MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which currently has 126 seats in the assembly, is looking for continuation of power. It also entered an alliance with Congress to contest the assembly polls, with DMK fighting in 164 seats itself and Congress contesting in 28 seats. On the other hand, the main opposition party in the state, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which currently holds 66 seats in the state assembly, is hoping for a comeback by aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party under the National Democratic Alliance. However, this time, a third factor has also come into play - actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the youngest big player in Tamil Nadu, which managed to garner mass support in a short span of time during the run up to the polls owing to Vijay’s popularity. TVK refused to enter any alliance to fight the polls and is hoping for a considerable dent in the numbers, mostly dominated by DMK and AIADMK till now. TVK chief Vijay is contesting from Trichy East assembly constituency, along with Perambur. Today’s election results, which you can track in this automated live blog, will reveal how voters in Tiruchirappalli East, Srivilliputhur, Sattur, and the rest of the state voted.