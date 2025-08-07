TMC's Abhishek Banerjee slams EC; alleges bias, voter suppression in West Bengal

TMC leader in Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Election Commission, accusing it of compromising its constitutional neutrality and playing a "shameless role" in trying to disenfranchise genuine voters in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of using the EC, judiciary, and media to malign Bengal. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Delhi to attend a dinner at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence, where opposition leaders are expected to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and deliberate on a joint vice-presidential candidate, Banerjee alleged that the poll body had overstepped its constitutional boundaries to give political advantage to the BJP.

"The EC must understand and realise that it is an impartial and unbiased organisation and it has to operate within the ambit of the Constitution," Banerjee said.

Alleging that the EC has become a tool in the hands of the BJP, Banerjee said, "Now the EC has taken a shameless role to snatch the voting rights of genuine voters. They are going overboard. The work they have started over the past 3-4 months, when the Bengal election is still 10-11 months away, clearly shows that they are not going to let an elected government function."

He claimed that the commission was "actively working" to deny Bengalis their franchise under the guise of voter list revision.

"The EC is being used so that the genuine Bengalis of Bengal cannot exercise their voting rights," he said.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee appointed TMC’s leader of party in Lok Sabha, says Mamata

Taking a dig at a recent controversy, Banerjee added, "Yesterday, I saw a report that a residential certificate had been issued under the name of Donald Trump in Bihar. You should ask the Election Commission about it instead of shooting questions at us."

He continued, "You should ask the Chief Election Commissioner why Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India. Or maybe, when Mr. Trump comes to cast his vote in Bihar elections, he will be in a suitable position to answer this question."

The Diamond Harbour MP alleged that the commission's actions were aimed at tilting the field in favour of the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls in West Bengal.

"The EC's responsibility begins only when the Model Code of Conduct is in place. After that, it can take over the state's civil and police administration to ensure a free and fair election. But what it is doing now, months ahead of the polls, shows it is working to benefit the BJP," Banerjee said.

He further accused the commission of bypassing the elected state government, which he said was accountable only to the people of Bengal.

"This government was voted to power in 2021 by 12 crore people of Bengal. It is committed and accountable to them, not to any political party or the Centre," Banerjee asserted.

The TMC leader also accused the BJP of orchestrating a broader campaign to malign the state and its people by using the Election Commission, judiciary, and certain sections of the media.

"They have denied Bengal its rights and misused the judiciary. They used a section of the media to defame Bengal by using a case like Sandeshkhali. Now they are using the EC so that genuine Bengalis cannot vote," Banerjee alleged.

He also criticised the Union government for allegedly blocking funds under key welfare schemes.

Also Read: Bengal: Abhishek to address 9,000 TMC workers as BJP begins 4-day strategy meet

"The Centre has stopped even drinking water funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Water is life — yet they’ve blocked that too. This is not just about 100-day wages, housing, or GST dues anymore," Banerjee alleged.

He also claimed that since the TMC returned to power in 2021, over 50 CBI probes have been initiated by various benches of the Calcutta High Court.

"This is being done under Central pressure to harass the government and weaken the TMC," he said.

Referring to last year’s controversy at RG Kar Medical College, Banerjee said, "Despite the smear campaign, Kolkata Police solved the matter in 24 hours. The CBI has done nothing even after a year."

He warned that those attempting to malign Bengal for political gains would be defeated again.

"They were taught a lesson in 2021 and 2024. They will be taught another in the coming days," he said.