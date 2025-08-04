Abhishek Banerjee appointed TMC’s leader of party in Lok Sabha, says Mamata

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was appointed as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, replacing veteran party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, who has been unwell for the last few months. Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (ANI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee made the formal announcement about her nephew’s elevation late on Monday in a brief statement on X, saying she had convened a virtual meeting with all Tribamool Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“Given that our Lok Sabha leader, Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, is unwell and undergoing medical treatment, the MPs have unanimously decided to entrust Shri Abhishek Banerjee with the responsibility of leading the party in the Lok Sabha as the leader of the party until Sudip da returns to good health,” she said in a post on X.

According to a party leader, Banerjee stressed at the brief 12-minute meeting that Abhishek, a tihree-time Diamond Harbour MP, was “very competent” and that he “will efficiently manage the Parliamentary party”.

The chief minister commented that several MPs skipped the House proceedings.

“Didi made some strong remarks during the meeting and said the recent behaviour of some of the Lok Sabha MPs had shown the party in bad light while their Rajya Sabha counterparts showed impressive performance. She also hinted at forming a disciplinary committee for MPs,” a Lok Sabha member said requesting anonymity.

Sudip Bandopadhyay was not available for comment.

His wife Nayana Bandopadhyay, a TMC legislator from Kolkata, who spoke before the chief minister made the announcement on X, said: “I don’t know what happened at the meeting. Sudip Bandopadhyay has not been keeping well. Right now, he is recuperating from an infection. Mamata Banerjee always takes the right decisions for the party. Her decision will be obeyed by Mr Bandopadhyay.”