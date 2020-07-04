TMC, BJP trade charges after former’s councillor shot near Kolkata

india

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:31 IST

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of North Barrackpore municipality in North 24 Parganas district was shot in her leg by some unidentified people late Saturday evening, police said.

Champa Das had come out of her office and was standing in front of her house when she was attacked by the gunmen. She was later rushed to a state-run hospital in Kolkata. She was the councillor of ward number 2.

It is not yet known how many attackers were involved.

“Investigation has started. A search has been launched to nab the accused persons,” said a senior police officer.

“I heard sounds of two gunshots and rushed out of the house. Then I saw that my mother was attacked and was hit in the leg. The first bullet missed her,” said Subrata Das, the victim’s son.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged that the BJP supporters attacked her. Das who won the municipal election as an independent candidate later joined the TMC.

“The local BJP leaders were trying to rope her in their party. She had refused,” said Jyotipriyo Mullick, TMC MLA and minister

The BJP refuted the allegations.

“It is an internal fight of the TMC with their councillor. BJP has nothing to do with this,” said Sunil Singh, a local BJP leader.