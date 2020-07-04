e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / TMC, BJP trade charges after former’s councillor shot near Kolkata

TMC, BJP trade charges after former’s councillor shot near Kolkata

Champa Das had won the municipal elections as an independent candidate and then joined the Trinamool Congress.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The woman was standing in front of her house when she was attacked .
The woman was standing in front of her house when she was attacked . (Representative photo/REUTERS)
         

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of North Barrackpore municipality in North 24 Parganas district was shot in her leg by some unidentified people late Saturday evening, police said.

Champa Das had come out of her office and was standing in front of her house when she was attacked by the gunmen. She was later rushed to a state-run hospital in Kolkata. She was the councillor of ward number 2.

It is not yet known how many attackers were involved.

“Investigation has started. A search has been launched to nab the accused persons,” said a senior police officer.

“I heard sounds of two gunshots and rushed out of the house. Then I saw that my mother was attacked and was hit in the leg. The first bullet missed her,” said Subrata Das, the victim’s son.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged that the BJP supporters attacked her. Das who won the municipal election as an independent candidate later joined the TMC.

“The local BJP leaders were trying to rope her in their party. She had refused,” said Jyotipriyo Mullick, TMC MLA and minister

The BJP refuted the allegations.

“It is an internal fight of the TMC with their councillor. BJP has nothing to do with this,” said Sunil Singh, a local BJP leader.

tags
top news
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus
RSS defers gurudakshina programme due to coronavirus
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In