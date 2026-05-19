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TMC's Jahangir Khan cites CM Adhikari’s promise, withdraws from Falta re-poll

TMC candidate Jahangir Khan said he was withdrawing from the contest to ensure peace and prosperity for Falta and for its people

Updated on: May 19, 2026 04:22 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Hours before the campaign for the fresh poll in West Bengal’s Falta assembly seat ended on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan said he was withdrawing from the contest, citing chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s special package announcement for the constituency.

TMC candidate Jahangir Khan.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh election in Falta on May 21 (Thursday) over “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during the second phase of the state assembly elections on April 29.

“I dreamt that Falta should become golden Falta. The chief minister has said that a special package would be announced for Falta. That is why I am stepping aside from contesting the repoll,” Khan said. “I am the son of the soil. I am stepping aside to ensure peace and prosperity for Falta and for its people.”

The announcement came as Adhikari was campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Debangshu Panda in Falta. TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar refused to comment.

On Monday, the Calcutta high court directed that no coercive steps until May 26 would be taken against Khan in cases against him.

 
suvendu adhikari west bengal tmc west bengal election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / TMC's Jahangir Khan cites CM Adhikari’s promise, withdraws from Falta re-poll
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