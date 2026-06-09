TMC crisis higlights: BJP leader says Mamata Banerjee should be ‘booked, arrested’ after CID search at her Kolkata home
TMC crisis highlights: Facing rebellion by 20 MPs, including key TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh, former Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met Congress's Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today, reportedly to discuss the strategy between the two parties going forward.
TMC crisis highlights: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a closed-door discussion with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. The two leaders are believed to have reviewed the way forward for both parties after the opposition alliance meeting, amid a wave of Trinamool MP defections post the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal polls, news agency PTI reported. ...Read More
The TMC supremo faces the biggest challenge ever of keeping her party — the Trinamool Congress (TMC) together — after losing the state to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded assembly elections.
In back-to-back internal jolts, Mamata Banerjee's position as the commander of the party-in-chief of the party that was in power for three straight terms is under a threat with MLAs and MPs breaking rank.
First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers last week, now a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, has openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA).
TMC crisis live updates | Key points
-Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose last week recognised 58 rebel TMC legislators, led by MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, as the principal opposition bloc. The rebels have accused the party leadership of functioning in an authoritarian manner and have openly challenged the role of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
-Against the above backdrop, Mamata Banerjee faced fresh challenge in its urban political structure as uncertainty surrounds the future of senior leaders holding key mayoral positions as Firhad Hakim and Krishna Chakraborty of the party resigned as Kolkata and Bidhannagar municipal corporations last week.
-In the latest jolt to Mamata Banerjee, at least 14 lawmakers, led by TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh, met in Delhi and discussed breaking away in the presence of Bengal chief minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Roughly three kilometres away from where party chief Mamata Banerjee was attending a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the rebel TMC parliamentarians met at the house of Union minister and BJP observer for Bengal polls Bhupender Yadav for two hours. In the evening, the group again met at the residence of four-time Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy.
-Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the rebel group decided to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have decided to support the NDA for Bengal’s development. We have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally support the NDA,” an earlier HT report quoted as saying the four-term MP who resigned from all party posts last week.
-A fresh setback came for the TMC on Monday when party leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in connection with an extortion case, police said. The arrest comes after Khan had allegedly been evading law enforcement agencies for several days amid multiple criminal investigations.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 10:00:30 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC MP seeks push for Ghatal Master Plan, says CM assures action
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC MP Deepak Adhikari (Dev) said he raised the long-pending Ghatal Master Plan issue with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and received assurance that the flood-control project would be taken forward. He said the project is crucial for flood-prone Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur and involves dredging rivers and strengthening embankments.
Dev said he has been pursuing the plan since 2014 and expressed hope that it will get fresh funding and progress under the current state government. He also said his focus remains on constituency development and maintaining “constructive politics,” adding that he is not aligning with any rebel faction within the TMC.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 07:48:07 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: ‘She should be booked, arrested’: Agnimitra Paul after CID probe on Mamata
TMC crisis LIVE: West Bengal BJP leader and state minister Agnimitra Paul strongly criticised Mamata Banerjee after a CID team arrived at her Kolkata residence in connection with a forged-signature probe.
"It only shows that nobody is above the Constitution, and nobody is above the law of the land. Mamata Banerjee, as an ex-Chief Minister, tolerated criminals, corruption, and whatnot for the last fifteen years. She never cared for the Constitution. She acted as if West Bengal were another country and she were the Prime Minister of that country. So today, CID is acting, and everyone involved will be brought to book, and the public will be given justice," she said.
She further alleged that the former Chief Minister had "cheated" the people of West Bengal and made remarks against constitutional institutions, central forces, the Prime Minister and the President, reiterating that she should be "booked and arrested".
"The people of Bengal were cheated because of her. The way she spoke against the country, demeaned the central forces, the Prime Minister, and even the Honourable President, she should be booked, she should be arrested," she added. (ANI)
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 07:08:41 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: West Bengal to remove ‘Dham’ from Digha Jagannath Temple amid Odisha objection
TMC crisis LIVE: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has assured that the word “Dham” will be removed from the Jagannath Temple in Digha after objections from the Odisha government over its naming.
The issue escalated after Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote to the West Bengal government, with the letter being handed over to BJP MP Sambit Patra by West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari.
Adhikari said, "We will remove the word 'Dham'. The cultural centre complex will remain, and worship will continue." He also said the previous government had "disregarded people's sentiments" over the naming.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:43:19 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Eggs, tomatoes, cow dung hurled at arrested TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta
TMC crisis LIVE: Trinamool Congress leader and former Bidhannagar mayor Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested from his residence in North 24 Parganas on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a businessman, who alleged that Dutta had demanded over ₹1 crore from him in 2018.
A Bidhannagar court remanded Dutta to eight days of police custody. As he was being taken to and from court, people allegedly shouted "thief" and threw eggs, tomatoes and cow dung at him.
Dutta denied the allegations, saying, "I am ready to be hanged if they can prove I took even one rupee."
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:41:44 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: ‘Their strategy was to poach everyone’, Adhir slams TMC amid rebel MPs row
TMC crisis LIVE: Reacting to the reported rebellion by 20 TMC MPs, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the Trinamool Congress of using the same "poaching" tactics it once employed against the Congress. He said, "Their (TMC) strategy was to poach everyone from our (Congress) MLAs down to our elected panchayat representatives," adding that those now leaving the TMC were using the same arguments once used to justify defections to the party.
Chowdhury also alleged that the BJP was taking advantage of the crisis, saying, "BJP believes it should seize this golden opportunity to push through all the pending bills." (PTI)
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:16:16 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: People deserve answers on TMC turmoil, says CPI leader D Raja
TMC crisis LIVE: Reacting to reports that 20 TMC MPs had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate seating arrangements, CPI General Secretary D Raja said the Trinamool Congress was facing a deep crisis. He said people deserved to know the party's ideological and political foundations and urged Mamata Banerjee and her colleagues to explain the developments within the TMC. Raja also alleged that "opportunism and political survival are destroying the TMC."
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:12:01 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC leaders name Yusuf Pathan in widening rebel camp row
TMC crisis LIVE: Former cricketer-turned-TMC MP Yusuf Pathan is at the centre of the party's growing internal crisis, with rebel MPs and senior leaders publicly naming him as a possible defector.
TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Pathan travelled to Delhi after being called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pathan has not responded to the claims, and his position in the ongoing rebellion remains unclear.
The controversy comes amid a revolt within the TMC, with a rebel group claiming the support of nearly 20 of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs and seeking recognition as a separate bloc.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 05:53:57 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Speaker, Constitution will decide on rebel TMC MPs' separate seating demand, says minister
TMC crisis LIVE: West Bengal minister Bhaskar Bhattacharya on Tuesday said the issue of 20 Trinamool Congress MPs seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament would be decided according to constitutional provisions and by the Speaker concerned.
Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharya said, "If they decide that they will not be with Mamata Banerjee or TMC original and they will get the support of the legal frame according to the Constitution, that they should get the symbol, that will be decided by the Constitution, that will be decided by the Speaker."
His remarks came after 20 TMC MPs reportedly wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking separate seating arrangements. (ANI)
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:57:21 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: On TMC MPs rebelling, KC Venugopal says BJP doing ‘what it did in Maharashtra’
TMC crisis LIVE: On 20 TMC MPs writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal says, "BJP has done the same thing in Maharashtra, and now in West Bengal also, they are doing the same thing. On one side, they are misusing the entire agencies and the election commission to gain power, and on the other side, when they're getting power in some states, they are trying to completely destroy the opposition party through undemocratic ways and not in a principled way at all. I don't think these things are going to survive. The time will come to question all of these things. We are very sure of that."
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:53:18 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: CID team at Mamata's Kalighat residence
TMC crisis LIVE: A team of CID reached residence of former chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:47:29 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: What Mamata, Sonia Gandhi discussed?
TMC crisis LIVE: At the meeting today at Sonia's residence in Delhi, the two leaders reportedly discussed strategy between Congress and Trinamool Congress going forward after the opposition bloc meeting, and following an exodus of Trinamool members after TMC's defeat to the BJP in the recent Bengal polls, news agency PTI reported citing sources.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:39:33 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: CID reaches Mamata's Kalighat residence in 'forged signature' probe
TMC crisis LIVE: A team from CID reached Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, which is also TMC's central party office, on Monday as part of its probe into the alleged forged signature of MLAs controversy that has triggered an unprecedented split in the party.
Officials of the state investigating agency, accompanied by personnel from the Kalighat police station and a large contingent of women police personnel, arrived at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street around noon, new agency PTI reported citing sources.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:30:17 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: How Mamata is losing her party, brick by brick, 28 years after she built it | Explained
TMC crisis LIVE: It just took a week for the crisis Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is facing in Bengal to reach Parliament in Delhi. On Monday, at least 14 members of Parliament of the TMC met West Bengal's BJP chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, a past TMC defector himself, to discuss breaking away from the party and make a separate bloc which would potentially support the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Front.
Now, Mamata Banerjee, who was at the helm of power in West Bengal over a month back, having been chief minister for three straight terms since 2011, finds herself fighting battles on several fronts to keep her party intact — Parliament, legislative assembly, and civic bodies. She found TMC in 1998 after breaking away from Congress.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:07:52 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: CID team at Mamata's residence in Kolkata
TMC crisis LIVE: A team of CID has arrived at the residence of former chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, is meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi amid rebellion by party MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:04:05 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi's residence for key meet
TMC crisis LIVE: Former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee has arrived to meet Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 03:35:06 pm
TMC crisis LIVE updates: ‘Scammers’ till yesterday, apple of BJP's eye now, says Congress on rebels
TMC crisis LIVE: Criticisng the TMC MPs’ reported move to join NDA, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said on Tuesday, “…The same TMC members who were, until yesterday, branded as scammers, fraudsters, and cut-money takers will now become the apple of the BJP's eye."
"They will take a dip in the BJP's washing machine, get sprinkled with holy Ganges water, join the party, and suddenly be hailed as paragons of virtue... If you wish to join the BJP, become an ally, or extend your support, then resign and contest the election again," Shrinate said, speaking to ANI news agency.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 03:12:30 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Mamata Banerjee likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today
TMC crisis LIVE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is reportedly set to meet Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.
The meeting is expected to take place at around 4 pm, ANI news agency quoted sources as saying.
The meeting comes a day after senior leaders of the INDIA bloc convened in the national capital to discuss a range of political and national issues.
Both Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee were present at the high-profile meeting of the INDIA bloc, which was attended by representatives of 25 political parties. The two leaders were seen sharing the stage and sitting alongside other key opposition figures.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 03:10:43 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Bengal held hostage by petty, vindictive BJP, says Team Mamata Banerjee
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Bengal is being held hostage by the arrogance of a petty and vindictive BJP, said Team Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday as it addressed a press conference over the rebellion by MPs, a week after 58 MLAs rebelled openly.
The BJP government of Bengal has unleashed an era of intimidation, said the TMC on X, adding that “political vendetta and administrative high-handedness, pushing the state towards a complete jungle raj”.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 02:48:42 pm
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Bring all your agencies, people of Bengal with us, says Team Mamata
TMC crisis LIVE updates: The people of Bengal stand with us, said Team Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday amid rebellion by party MLAs and MPs. “Our workers, our foot soldiers stand with us - THAT IS THE STRENGTH OF MAA, MATI, MANUSH! This bond is built on trust, sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to the people. No force on earth can break it,” the TMC said on X.
“Bring all your agencies, all your machinery and all your might, but you will never win the hearts of Bengal’s people. Those hearts belong to the ideals of Maa, Mati, Manush,” TMC added.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 02:41:06 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: What about the time Suvendu was seen keeping bribe money in pocket, says Team Mamata
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC MP Kirti Azad, part of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's camp, questioned the allegations of corruption against the party and turned the question around to current CM Suvendu Adhikari — who himself is a TMC defector.
"There are allegations of corruption against the party, so I want to know this: when Suvendu Adhikari was caught taking ₹5 lakh and putting it in his own pocket, then why did the BJP later give him a position?" Kirti Azad said, speaking to PTI news agency on Tuesday.
Party MLAs and MPs have broken rank after the crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state. While 58 of party's total 80 MLAs rebelled openly last week, staking claim to become the principal Opposition party in Bengal, MP Kakoli Ghosh on Monday offered support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) claiming that she has backing of 19 MPs
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 02:15:48 pm
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Mamata appoints Kalyan Banerjee as TMC chief whip
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee, chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party, has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informing that Kalyan Banerjee has been appointed as the chief whip of the TMC in the Lok Sabha with immediate effect.
The letter, shared by PTI news agency, requested that the information be taken on record and necessary action be taken.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 02:04:36 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Rebel MPs June Maliah, actor Dev attend meeting of CM Suvendu Adhikari
TMC crisis LIVE: Amid a split in TMC's parliamentary unit, "dissident" party MPs June Maliah and Deepak Adhikari (popular actor Dev) on Tuesday attended West Bengal chief minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's administrative meeting in Purba Medinipur district.
The development comes a day after the TMC imploded as a rebellion that had ruptured its West Bengal assembly ranks reached Parliament, where 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by senior leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed to have written to Speaker Om Birla backing the BJP-led NDA as a "separate bloc".
Maliah, the Medinipur MP, and Ghatal MP Dev, both of whom are claimed to have switched to the rebel TMC camp in the Lok Sabha, and Keshpur MLA Siuli Saha attended the meeting at Kolaghat.
(Via PTI)
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:58:01 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Kakoli lost 5 times, yet Mamata made her MP, says Kirti Azad
Kirti Azad, TMC MP of Team Mamata Banerjee, slammed Kakoli Ghosh over her move to express support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with the support of 19 Trinamool Congress MPs.
"Kakoli lost five elections, yet Mamata Banerjee made her an MP, you were removed as chief whip because you would not come to Parliament and would give instructions over the phone," said TMC MP Kirti Azad on rebel MPs.
(Via PTI app)
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:27:27 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Which TMC leaders support Mamata Now?
TMC crisis LIVE: Facing massive rebellion in state and even in Parliament, Trinamool Congress founder and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is left abandoned with only a few leaders now in her team after the crushing defeat in the recently concluded state elections.
Last week, 58 of party's total 80 MLAs rebelled openly, staking claim to become the principal Opposition party in Bengal, vertically splitting the party. And when the leadership of the crisis-hit party called a meeting at chairperson Mamata's residence on Friday, only eight of the non-rebelling MLAs were present. These included Bina Mondal, Ashima Patra, Madan Mitra, Kunal Ghosh, Firhad Hakim, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Biman Banerjee and Ashok Kumar Deb, according to news agency ANI.
Firhad Hakim later resigned as Kolkata mayor and extended support to the rebel camp.
The attendees also included six MPs: Dola Sen, Mala Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Notably, the TMC has 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:07:19 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Mamata's side says rebel MPs have joined BJP, chosen Modi as their leader
TMC crisis LIVE: On rebellion within the party, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who is a Mamata Banerjee supporter, said on Tuesday, “They [rebel MPs)]went to Bhupender Yadav's residence, CM Suvendu Adhikari also went there, it means they have joined BJP. They have changed their leader from Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi.”
"I will invite each MP to face TMC workers in their constituencies and hear what people there say. Democracy has gone, autocracy is prevailing in West Bengal now," he said speaking to ANI news agency.
Kalyan Banerjee was referring to rebel TMC parliamentarians on Monday meeting at the house of Union minister and BJP observer for Bengal polls Bhupender Yadav for two hours. This was happening roughly three kilometres away from where party chief Mamata Banerjee was attending a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
In the evening, the rebel group again met at the residence of four-time Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy.
The developments came hours after veteran TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the Rajya Sabha, alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule” of the party. The TMC delegation in the Bengal assembly has already suffered a split after 58 lawmakers last week backed rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee, who staked claim to the Leader of the Opposition position.
Functionaries aware of developments, cited in an earlier HT report, said Adhikari was present at both meetings of rebel TMC MPs. “In the first meeting, the CM quipped that all of you are senior MPs but you have been badly treated by the TMC brass,” said one of the MPs.
(With inputs from Saubhadra Chatterji)
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:56:25 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray pushes back against ‘traitor’ label after resigning as party's Rajya Sabha MP
Veteran TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who recently resigned from the Rajya Sabha, pushed back against “traitor” label assigned to him by Mamata Banerjee supporter Kalyan Banerjee.
"As a common citizen, I feel that the new government is moving forward vigorously with its declared agenda...," Ray said, speaking to ANI news agency.
On TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee calling him a traitor, he says, "I don't know whom he called a traitor and why. I don't want to comment on this."
Ray resigned as TMC's Rajya Sabha MP alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule” of the party.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:43:07 pm
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Abandoned TMC leaders slam rebels
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Trinamool Congress leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on rebel party MPs, accusing them of lacking political morality, maintaining links with the BJP and abandoning party workers at a time when they were allegedly facing harassment and political attacks.
Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee said the TMC had called the briefing after dissident MPs claimed support from a majority of the party's Lok Sabha members and announced plans to seek recognition as a separate faction.
Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is at the forefront of the rebel faction, said on Monday that they had decided to write to Speaker Om Birla declaring support for the NDA. Dastidar claimed that 20 MPs of the party have decided to write to the speaker.
Referring to former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the Upper House after levelling allegations against the party, Banerjee said rebel MPs should follow the same course if they had grievances against the organisation.
(via PTI)
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:22:20 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Expelled TMC leader Sandipan Saha says rebel numbers increasing
TMC crisis LIVE: Expelled TMC leader and deputy LoP in West Bengal assembly, Sandipan Saha, said that the breakaway faction has achieved "2/3 majority with 59 MLAs' signatures and this number is increasing."
"This is the legislative party which will be the principal Opposition in the Assembly," he told news agency ANI.
"From what I know, there is no provision for expulsion from party in Trinamool's constitution. Even if you expel, the LoP elected by more than 2/3 MLAs will get due status," he added.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:15:05 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Trinamool Congress lacks ideology, says BJP MLA
TMC crisis LIVE: BJP MLA Shankar Sikdar said that West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had predicted that Trinamool Congress would disintegrate within 6 months. However, the collapse has occurred in just one month.
"Our CM had predicted that it would take 6 months for this party to disintegrate. Yet, we see that after the election, the party's situation collapsed completely in just 1 month. A party gains true standing when it is grounded in an ideology. TMC, however, lacks one," he said.
"Its only ideology is figuring out how to siphon funds from the market…now that they are out of power, they lack the authority to command market funds…people are trying to save their own skins by distancing themselves from Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee," Sikdar added.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:11:35 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: Party, leadership to blame for rebel MPs' move, says BJP leader
TMC crisis LIVE: BJP leader Raju Bista said that TMC and its leadership are to be blamed for their party's rebel MPs' reported move to join NDA.
"It has no future left…those who destroyed democracy in West Bengal have no democracy within their own party. They have run the entire organization like a dictatorship…they forged the signatures of MLAs and sent documents to the Speaker to select the Leader of the Opposition...there was no shift in behaviour from before the election to after it," he told news agency ANI.
"Now, TMC leaders, MPs, and MLAs do not want to stay in the party, and the BJP cannot be held responsible for that," he added.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:09:49 pm
TMC crisis LIVE: You have agencies, I have 'Maa, Maati, Maanush', says Kalyan Banerjee
TMC crisis LIVE: Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee reacted to the rebel leaders move to join NDA and took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
He said, "You (BJP) have the CM, ED, CBI and other powers, but I have 'Maa, Maati, Maanush', my party, my party workers, and people of West Bengal."
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:57:36 am
TMC crisis LIVE: Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose hits out at defectors
TMC crisis LIVE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Tuesday slammed politicians who switch sides following election results, questioning their morality and calling the culture of political defection a "shame."
Taking to X, the journalist-turned-politician reaffirmed her loyalty to the Mamata Banerjee-led party while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying India's democratic framework.
"The personal became the political for me in 2024. I joined public life because I passionately believe that the @narendramodi-led @BJP4India is destroying India's precious democratic spaces, and I believed and believe in the Opposition's constitutional fight against the anti-constitutional, communal-minded Modi-led BJP bent on fomenting religious wars," Ghose posted on X.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:50:54 am
TMC crisis LIVE: Clearly shows work culture in regional parties, says BJP on TMC rebellion
TMC crisis LIVE: On the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebellion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gulam Ali Khatana said on Tuesday, “ This clearly shows the work culture in regional parties, how they suppress their cadres and their political leadership. There is no democracy in political parties. I don't know how they made West Bengal a hub of lawlessness and illegal immigrants.”
"There was no rule of law there, and by playing vote bank politics, they marginalised West Bengal. Now, things will improve and West Bengal will contribute towards a Viksit Bharat," the MP said.
(via PTI news agency)
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:37:16 am
TMC crisis LIVE: Party leader Sabyasachi Dutta arrested on extortion charges
TMC crisis LIVE: Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta was reportedly arrested early on Tuesday from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.
Dutta, the former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman, was apprehended from his residence at Raigachi, PTI news agency quoted a senior officer as saying.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:32:40 am
TMC crisis LIVE: How split will boost NDA's strength in Parliament as rebel MPs wish to join BJP-led coalition
TMC crisis LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), can look forward to easier passage of key bills in the Lok Sabha as 20 lawmakers from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday conveyed their decision to join the coalition as a separate group. In the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is already in majority, the party is all set to gain one more seat, as TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Upper House.
An increased strength in the Lok Sabha will help the ruling coalition in the passage of contentious bills, including the Delimitation Bill that will pave the way for carving out new constituencies and increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha, a prerequisite for the implementation of 33% reservation for women in legislatures. The other important bills that the government need support for are the 129th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, that seek to roll out simultaneous elections, which are currently being examined by a joint parliamentary committee. Read full report here
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:28:36 am
TMC crisis LIVE updates: MP Kakoli Ghosh offers support to NDA in fresh jolt to Mamata
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Trinamool Congress faces jolt in the Lok Sabha with Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar saying she and 19 other rebels have decided to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ational Democratic Alliance (NDA).
“Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have decided to support the NDA for Bengal’s development. We have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally support the NDA,” an earlier HT report quoted as saying the four-term MP who resigned from all party posts last week.
“The letter has already reached the speaker. We have sought separate seating arrangements as a separate bloc,” she added later in the evening.
The rebels need at least 19 of the 28 Lok Sabha members of the TMC to escape anti-defection proceedings.
Ghosh's statement came after at least 14 lawmakers, led by her, met in Delhi and discussed breaking away in the presence of Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:24:55 am
TMC crisis LIVE updates: MP Kakoli Ghosh offers support to NDA in fresh jolt to Mamata
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is facing the biggest challenge ever of keeping her party — the Trinamool Congress (TMC) together — after losing the state to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded assembly elections.
In back-to-back internal jolts, Mamata Banerjee's position as the commander of the party-in-chief of the party that was in power for three straight terms is under a threat with MLAs and MPs breaking rank.
First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers last week, now a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, has openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).